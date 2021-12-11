In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Terry McLaurin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) square off in a Week 14 matchup between NFC East foes at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's team-leading 808 receiving yards (67.3 per game) have come on 61 receptions (103 targets) including five touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 25.8% (103 total) of his team's 399 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the football 47.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, McLaurin has averaged 61 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

McLaurin, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 277.3 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, McLaurin was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 22 yards.

McLaurin's 19 targets have led to 12 catches for 176 yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 103 25.8% 61 808 5 8 18.6% J.D. McKissic 53 13.3% 43 397 2 3 7.0% Adam Humphries 39 9.8% 29 307 0 2 4.7% DeAndre Carter 32 8.0% 19 267 3 2 4.7%

