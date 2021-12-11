Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Terry McLaurin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-6) and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) square off in a Week 14 matchup between NFC East foes at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's team-leading 808 receiving yards (67.3 per game) have come on 61 receptions (103 targets) including five touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 25.8% (103 total) of his team's 399 passing attempts this season.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 18.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.0% of the time while running the football 47.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, McLaurin has averaged 61 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • McLaurin, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 277.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Raiders, McLaurin was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 22 yards.
  • McLaurin's 19 targets have led to 12 catches for 176 yards (58.7 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

103

25.8%

61

808

5

8

18.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

13.3%

43

397

2

3

7.0%

Adam Humphries

39

9.8%

29

307

0

2

4.7%

DeAndre Carter

32

8.0%

19

267

3

2

4.7%

