There will be player props available for Tim Patrick ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Patrick's Denver Broncos (6-6) and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) square off in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick's 61 targets have resulted in 40 grabs for 558 yards (46.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 407 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.

Patrick (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Patrick had 48 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Lions, 13.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).

Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.

The Lions are allowing 262.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

Patrick put together a nine-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on one catch while being targeted five times.

Patrick has recorded 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game), hauling in six balls on 14 targets over his last three outings.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 61 15.0% 40 558 4 9 16.7% Courtland Sutton 76 18.7% 47 649 2 10 18.5% Noah Fant 67 16.5% 49 424 3 10 18.5% Jerry Jeudy 37 9.1% 28 330 0 3 5.6%

