Publish date:
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick's 61 targets have resulted in 40 grabs for 558 yards (46.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 15.0% of the 407 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
- Patrick (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Patrick had 48 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Lions, 13.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
- Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.
- The Lions are allowing 262.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Patrick put together a nine-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on one catch while being targeted five times.
- Patrick has recorded 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game), hauling in six balls on 14 targets over his last three outings.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
61
15.0%
40
558
4
9
16.7%
Courtland Sutton
76
18.7%
47
649
2
10
18.5%
Noah Fant
67
16.5%
49
424
3
10
18.5%
Jerry Jeudy
37
9.1%
28
330
0
3
5.6%
