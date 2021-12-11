Skip to main content
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player props available for Tim Patrick ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Patrick's Denver Broncos (6-6) and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) square off in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick's 61 targets have resulted in 40 grabs for 558 yards (46.5 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 407 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
  • Patrick (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Patrick had 48 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Lions, 13.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
  • Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Lions.
  • The Lions are allowing 262.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 20 passing TDs conceded this year, the Lions defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Patrick put together a nine-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on one catch while being targeted five times.
  • Patrick has recorded 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game), hauling in six balls on 14 targets over his last three outings.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

61

15.0%

40

558

4

9

16.7%

Courtland Sutton

76

18.7%

47

649

2

10

18.5%

Noah Fant

67

16.5%

49

424

3

10

18.5%

Jerry Jeudy

37

9.1%

28

330

0

3

5.6%

