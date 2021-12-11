Tom Brady has player props available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) and the Buffalo Bills (7-5) meet in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 3,771 passing yards this season (314.3 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage (347-of-508), throwing 34 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.

He's also rushed 19 times for 52 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Brady has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 61.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 11 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 11

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In seven matchups against the Bills, Brady averaged 238.3 passing yards per game, 61.2 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in four of those contests against the Bills, and threw multiple touchdown passes twice.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Brady completed 74.5% of his passes for 368 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.

Brady has thrown for 901 yards (300.3 ypg) on 93-of-131 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2%

