Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Tampa Bay vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 3,771 passing yards this season (314.3 per game) and has a 68.3% completion percentage (347-of-508), throwing 34 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 19 times for 52 yards and one touchdown, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 66.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 33.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
- Brady has thrown 97 passes in the red zone this season, 61.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Bills.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
11
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
11
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In seven matchups against the Bills, Brady averaged 238.3 passing yards per game, 61.2 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in four of those contests against the Bills, and threw multiple touchdown passes twice.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The 174.9 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- At 0.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Brady completed 74.5% of his passes for 368 yards, while throwing four touchdowns with one interception.
- Brady has thrown for 901 yards (300.3 ypg) on 93-of-131 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
105
20.3%
82
949
5
22
22.4%
Mike Evans
93
18.0%
57
794
10
15
15.3%
Rob Gronkowski
47
9.1%
33
436
6
9
9.2%
Powered By Data Skrive