Publish date:
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's stat line this year features 70 catches for 848 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 70.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 105 times.
- Kelce has been the target of 21.2% (105 total) of his team's 495 passing attempts this season.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Kelce has averaged 118 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 45.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kelce, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
- This week Kelce will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (242.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Kelce was targeted eight times, picking up 27 yards on three receptions.
- Kelce's 16 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 220 yards (73.3 ypg) in his last three games.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
105
21.2%
70
848
5
9
13.8%
Tyreek Hill
127
25.7%
86
954
8
15
23.1%
Mecole Hardman
60
12.1%
43
436
1
10
15.4%
Byron Pringle
36
7.3%
24
352
3
1
1.5%
