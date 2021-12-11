Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 14 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce's stat line this year features 70 catches for 848 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 70.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 105 times.
  • Kelce has been the target of 21.2% (105 total) of his team's 495 passing attempts this season.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Kelce has averaged 118 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 45.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kelce, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.
  • This week Kelce will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (242.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Kelce was targeted eight times, picking up 27 yards on three receptions.
  • Kelce's 16 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 220 yards (73.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

105

21.2%

70

848

5

9

13.8%

Tyreek Hill

127

25.7%

86

954

8

15

23.1%

Mecole Hardman

60

12.1%

43

436

1

10

15.4%

Byron Pringle

36

7.3%

24

352

3

1

1.5%

