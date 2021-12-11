Before Travis Kelce hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 14 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's stat line this year features 70 catches for 848 yards and five touchdowns. He averages 70.7 yards per game, and has been targeted 105 times.

Kelce has been the target of 21.2% (105 total) of his team's 495 passing attempts this season.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.8% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 62.7% passing plays and 37.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Kelce has averaged 118 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 45.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kelce, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

This week Kelce will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (242.3 yards allowed per game).

With 22 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Kelce was targeted eight times, picking up 27 yards on three receptions.

Kelce's 16 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 220 yards (73.3 ypg) in his last three games.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 105 21.2% 70 848 5 9 13.8% Tyreek Hill 127 25.7% 86 954 8 15 23.1% Mecole Hardman 60 12.1% 43 436 1 10 15.4% Byron Pringle 36 7.3% 24 352 3 1 1.5%

