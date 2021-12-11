In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tre'Quan Smith and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Smith's New Orleans Saints (5-7) play the New York Jets (3-9) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Odds

Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's 22 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 251 yards (20.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 9.6% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

This week Smith will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.6 yards allowed per game).

The Jets' defense is 23rd in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Smith caught two passes for 15 yards while being targeted seven times.

Smith's stat line in his last three games shows 11 grabs for 110 yards. He put up 36.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 20 times.

Smith's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tre'Quan Smith 37 9.6% 22 251 2 5 9.8% Deonte Harris 53 13.8% 31 523 3 4 7.8% Marquez Callaway 55 14.3% 28 409 6 7 13.7% Alvin Kamara 44 11.5% 32 310 4 7 13.7%

