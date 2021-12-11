Publish date:
Tre'Quan Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New Orleans vs. New York
Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Odds
Tre'Quan Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's 22 grabs (on 37 targets) have netted him 251 yards (20.9 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 9.6% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Smith's way.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 53.2% passing plays and 46.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- This week Smith will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense (280.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Jets' defense is 23rd in the NFL, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Smith caught two passes for 15 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Smith's stat line in his last three games shows 11 grabs for 110 yards. He put up 36.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 20 times.
Smith's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tre'Quan Smith
37
9.6%
22
251
2
5
9.8%
Deonte Harris
53
13.8%
31
523
3
4
7.8%
Marquez Callaway
55
14.3%
28
409
6
7
13.7%
Alvin Kamara
44
11.5%
32
310
4
7
13.7%
