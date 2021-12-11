Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 2,514 passing yards (209.5 per game) and has a 58% completion percentage this year (247-of-426) while throwing nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He has tacked on 241 rushing yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per game.
- The Jaguars have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Lawrence accounts for 46.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 426 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Lawrence threw for 273 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 55.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Lawrence threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
- The Titans are conceding 274.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Titans have given up 20 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Lawrence put together a 145-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 57.1% of his pass attempts.
- Lawrence has passed for 531 yards (177.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 57.9% of his passes (55-for-95) with one touchdown and one interception.
- He also has 72 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 24.0 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
82
19.2%
48
540
3
9
25.7%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
76
17.8%
48
471
0
6
17.1%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
