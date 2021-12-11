Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Jacksonville vs. Tennessee

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Trevor Lawrence and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) and the Tennessee Titans (8-4) play in a Week 14 matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 2,514 passing yards (209.5 per game) and has a 58% completion percentage this year (247-of-426) while throwing nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 241 rushing yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Lawrence accounts for 46.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 426 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Lawrence threw for 273 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 55.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Lawrence threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.
  • The Titans are conceding 274.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Titans have given up 20 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Lawrence put together a 145-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 57.1% of his pass attempts.
  • Lawrence has passed for 531 yards (177.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 57.9% of his passes (55-for-95) with one touchdown and one interception.
  • He also has 72 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

82

19.2%

48

540

3

9

25.7%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

76

17.8%

48

471

0

6

17.1%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

