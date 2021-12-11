Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Trevor Lawrence and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) and the Tennessee Titans (8-4) play in a Week 14 matchup between AFC South rivals at Nissan Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 2,514 passing yards (209.5 per game) and has a 58% completion percentage this year (247-of-426) while throwing nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He has tacked on 241 rushing yards on 49 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per game.

The Jaguars have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Lawrence accounts for 46.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 426 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Lawrence threw for 273 passing yards in one matchup against the Titans, 55.5 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Lawrence threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Titans.

The Titans are conceding 274.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Titans have given up 20 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Lawrence put together a 145-yard performance against the Rams last week, completing 57.1% of his pass attempts.

Lawrence has passed for 531 yards (177.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 57.9% of his passes (55-for-95) with one touchdown and one interception.

He also has 72 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 24.0 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 82 19.2% 48 540 3 9 25.7% Laviska Shenault Jr. 76 17.8% 48 471 0 6 17.1% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

