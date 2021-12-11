Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ty Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Johnson's New York Jets (3-9) and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) square off in a Week 14 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Johnson has rushed for 187 yards on 49 carries (15.6 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
  • He also has 285 receiving yards (23.8 per game) on 27 catches, with two TDs.
  • He has received 49 of his team's 260 carries this season (18.8%).
  • The Jets have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Johnson will go up against a Saints squad that allows 96.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Saints are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Johnson ran for one yard on one carry.
  • He also caught two passes for 14 yards.
  • Johnson has 48 yards on eight carries (16.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

49

18.8%

187

1

9

20.5%

3.8

Michael Carter

111

42.7%

430

4

19

43.2%

3.9

Tevin Coleman

57

21.9%

243

0

4

9.1%

4.3

Elijah Moore

5

1.9%

54

1

2

4.5%

10.8

