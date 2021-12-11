Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Johnson has rushed for 187 yards on 49 carries (15.6 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- He also has 285 receiving yards (23.8 per game) on 27 catches, with two TDs.
- He has received 49 of his team's 260 carries this season (18.8%).
- The Jets have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Johnson will go up against a Saints squad that allows 96.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Saints are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Johnson ran for one yard on one carry.
- He also caught two passes for 14 yards.
- Johnson has 48 yards on eight carries (16.0 ypg) during his last three games.
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
49
18.8%
187
1
9
20.5%
3.8
Michael Carter
111
42.7%
430
4
19
43.2%
3.9
Tevin Coleman
57
21.9%
243
0
4
9.1%
4.3
Elijah Moore
5
1.9%
54
1
2
4.5%
10.8
