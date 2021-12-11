Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ty Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Johnson's New York Jets (3-9) and the New Orleans Saints (5-7) square off in a Week 14 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Johnson has rushed for 187 yards on 49 carries (15.6 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

He also has 285 receiving yards (23.8 per game) on 27 catches, with two TDs.

He has received 49 of his team's 260 carries this season (18.8%).

The Jets have run 64.0% passing plays and 36.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Johnson will go up against a Saints squad that allows 96.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's fifth-ranked rush defense.

This season the Saints are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, Johnson ran for one yard on one carry.

He also caught two passes for 14 yards.

Johnson has 48 yards on eight carries (16.0 ypg) during his last three games.

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 49 18.8% 187 1 9 20.5% 3.8 Michael Carter 111 42.7% 430 4 19 43.2% 3.9 Tevin Coleman 57 21.9% 243 0 4 9.1% 4.3 Elijah Moore 5 1.9% 54 1 2 4.5% 10.8

