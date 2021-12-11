Before placing any bets on Tyler Boyd's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has caught 51 passes (on 72 targets) for 556 yards (46.3 per game) and two touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 18.8% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Boyd had 122 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the 49ers, 77.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.3 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Boyd caught five passes for 85 yards (17 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.

During his last three games, Boyd has racked up 147 yards on 13 receptions, averaging 49.0 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 72 18.8% 51 556 2 6 15.8% Ja'Marr Chase 90 23.4% 55 958 8 9 23.7% Tee Higgins 82 21.4% 52 698 4 8 21.1% C.J. Uzomah 40 10.4% 33 351 5 3 7.9%

Powered By Data Skrive