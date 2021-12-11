Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has caught 51 passes (on 72 targets) for 556 yards (46.3 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 18.8% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Boyd had 122 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the 49ers, 77.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the 49ers.
- The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.3 yards per game through the air.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Boyd caught five passes for 85 yards (17 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
- During his last three games, Boyd has racked up 147 yards on 13 receptions, averaging 49.0 yards per game, on 17 targets.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
72
18.8%
51
556
2
6
15.8%
Ja'Marr Chase
90
23.4%
55
958
8
9
23.7%
Tee Higgins
82
21.4%
52
698
4
8
21.1%
C.J. Uzomah
40
10.4%
33
351
5
3
7.9%
