December 11, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cincinnati vs. San Francisco

Before placing any bets on Tyler Boyd's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has caught 51 passes (on 72 targets) for 556 yards (46.3 per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 18.8% of the 384 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 15.8% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Boyd had 122 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the 49ers, 77.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the 49ers.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 223.3 yards per game through the air.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the 49ers defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Boyd caught five passes for 85 yards (17 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
  • During his last three games, Boyd has racked up 147 yards on 13 receptions, averaging 49.0 yards per game, on 17 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

72

18.8%

51

556

2

6

15.8%

Ja'Marr Chase

90

23.4%

55

958

8

9

23.7%

Tee Higgins

82

21.4%

52

698

4

8

21.1%

C.J. Uzomah

40

10.4%

33

351

5

3

7.9%

