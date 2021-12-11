Bookmakers have listed player props for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 954 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 127 times and has totaled 86 catches and eight touchdowns (79.5 yards per game).

So far this season, 25.7% of the 495 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Hill has averaged 87.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 9.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 242.3 yards per game through the air.

The Raiders' defense is 26th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Hill was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 22 yards.

In his last three games, Hill has 182 receiving yards on 18 receptions (26 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 127 25.7% 86 954 8 15 23.1% Travis Kelce 105 21.2% 70 848 5 9 13.8% Mecole Hardman 60 12.1% 43 436 1 10 15.4% Byron Pringle 36 7.3% 24 352 3 1 1.5%

