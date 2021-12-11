Publish date:
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 954 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 127 times and has totaled 86 catches and eight touchdowns (79.5 yards per game).
- So far this season, 25.7% of the 495 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Hill has averaged 87.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 9.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 242.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Raiders' defense is 26th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Hill was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 22 yards.
- In his last three games, Hill has 182 receiving yards on 18 receptions (26 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
127
25.7%
86
954
8
15
23.1%
Travis Kelce
105
21.2%
70
848
5
9
13.8%
Mecole Hardman
60
12.1%
43
436
1
10
15.4%
Byron Pringle
36
7.3%
24
352
3
1
1.5%
Powered By Data Skrive