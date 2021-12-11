Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player props for Tyreek Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Hill's Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's 954 receiving yards pace all receivers on the Chiefs. He's been targeted 127 times and has totaled 86 catches and eight touchdowns (79.5 yards per game).
  • So far this season, 25.7% of the 495 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 65 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Hill has averaged 87.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 9.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill has caught a touchdown pass versus the Raiders twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 242.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Raiders' defense is 26th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Broncos, Hill was targeted five times and racked up two catches for 22 yards.
  • In his last three games, Hill has 182 receiving yards on 18 receptions (26 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 60.7 yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

127

25.7%

86

954

8

15

23.1%

Travis Kelce

105

21.2%

70

848

5

9

13.8%

Mecole Hardman

60

12.1%

43

436

1

10

15.4%

Byron Pringle

36

7.3%

24

352

3

1

1.5%

