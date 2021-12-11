Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) play in a Week 14 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has collected 621 receiving yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 39 balls on 70 targets.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 15.8% (70 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Jefferson has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 220.8 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Jefferson was targeted eight times and racked up 41 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Jefferson has 12 catches (on 24 targets) for 188 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

70

15.8%

39

621

5

13

15.1%

Cooper Kupp

136

30.6%

100

1366

11

24

27.9%

Robert Woods

69

15.5%

45

556

4

16

18.6%

Tyler Higbee

62

14.0%

44

395

3

14

16.3%

