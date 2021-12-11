Oddsmakers have posted player prop bets for Van Jefferson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) play in a Week 14 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has collected 621 receiving yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 39 balls on 70 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 15.8% (70 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Jefferson has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 220.8 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Jefferson was targeted eight times and racked up 41 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Jefferson has 12 catches (on 24 targets) for 188 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6% Tyler Higbee 62 14.0% 44 395 3 14 16.3%

Powered By Data Skrive