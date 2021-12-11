Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has collected 621 receiving yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns, hauling in 39 balls on 70 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 15.8% (70 total) of his team's 444 passing attempts this season.
- With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 15.1% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the football in 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Jefferson has averaged 55.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 2.2 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Jefferson, in three matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 220.8 yards per game through the air.
- The Cardinals have allowed 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fifth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Jefferson was targeted eight times and racked up 41 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Jefferson has 12 catches (on 24 targets) for 188 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 62.7 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
70
15.8%
39
621
5
13
15.1%
Cooper Kupp
136
30.6%
100
1366
11
24
27.9%
Robert Woods
69
15.5%
45
556
4
16
18.6%
Tyler Higbee
62
14.0%
44
395
3
14
16.3%
