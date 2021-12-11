Before placing any wagers on Zach Ertz's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West rivals meet in Week 14 when Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) play the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Ertz has 41 catches (on 62 targets) for 468 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards per game.

The Cardinals, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Ertz's 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Rams are 20.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In three matchups with the Rams, Ertz has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The 257.1 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Ertz was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 10 yards.

In his last three games, Ertz's 17 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 144 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Ertz 62 - 41 468 5 11 - Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6%

