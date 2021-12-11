Publish date:
Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds
Zach Ertz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Ertz has 41 catches (on 62 targets) for 468 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
- The Cardinals, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Ertz's 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Rams are 20.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In three matchups with the Rams, Ertz has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The 257.1 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bears, Ertz was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 10 yards.
- In his last three games, Ertz's 17 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 144 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Ertz's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Ertz
62
-
41
468
5
11
-
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
