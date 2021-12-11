Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Ertz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Zach Ertz's player prop betting options for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West rivals meet in Week 14 when Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) play the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Ertz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Ertz has 41 catches (on 62 targets) for 468 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 36.0 yards per game.
  • The Cardinals, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 49.9% of the time while running the ball 50.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ertz's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Ertz's 21.3 receiving yards per game in his three matchups against the Rams are 20.2 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Rams, Ertz has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Ertz's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The 257.1 passing yards the Rams give up per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bears, Ertz was targeted two times and racked up one catch for 10 yards.
  • In his last three games, Ertz's 17 targets have resulted in 13 catches for 144 yards (48.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Ertz's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Ertz

62

-

41

468

5

11

-

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

Powered By Data Skrive