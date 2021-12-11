Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has thrown for 1,539 yards (128.3 ypg) to lead New York, completing 58% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 25 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.1 yards per game.
- The Jets, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.0% of the time while running the ball 36.0% of the time.
- Wilson accounts for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 243 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The Saints are conceding 264.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Wilson put together a 226-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 60.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
- He added three carries for zero yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
- Wilson has thrown for 371 yards while completing 59.7% of his passes (37-of-62), with two touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (123.7 per game).
- He also has three rushing yards on five carries with two touchdowns, averaging 1.0 yards per game.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
16.7%
43
538
5
7
14.0%
Corey Davis
59
12.8%
34
492
4
4
8.0%
Jamison Crowder
57
12.3%
42
372
2
11
22.0%
