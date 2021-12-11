In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Wilson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Wilson and the New York Jets (3-9) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-7) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has thrown for 1,539 yards (128.3 ypg) to lead New York, completing 58% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 25 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.1 yards per game.

The Jets, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.0% of the time while running the ball 36.0% of the time.

Wilson accounts for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 243 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The Saints are conceding 264.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Wilson put together a 226-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 60.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.

He added three carries for zero yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.

Wilson has thrown for 371 yards while completing 59.7% of his passes (37-of-62), with two touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (123.7 per game).

He also has three rushing yards on five carries with two touchdowns, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 16.7% 43 538 5 7 14.0% Corey Davis 59 12.8% 34 492 4 4 8.0% Jamison Crowder 57 12.3% 42 372 2 11 22.0%

Powered By Data Skrive