December 11, 2021
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - New York vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Wilson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Wilson and the New York Jets (3-9) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-7) in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has thrown for 1,539 yards (128.3 ypg) to lead New York, completing 58% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 25 rushing yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.1 yards per game.
  • The Jets, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 64.0% of the time while running the ball 36.0% of the time.
  • Wilson accounts for 25.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 24 of his 243 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The Saints are conceding 264.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Wilson put together a 226-yard performance against the Eagles last week, completing 60.5% of his pass attempts and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
  • He added three carries for zero yards while scoring one rushing touchdown.
  • Wilson has thrown for 371 yards while completing 59.7% of his passes (37-of-62), with two touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three outings (123.7 per game).
  • He also has three rushing yards on five carries with two touchdowns, averaging 1.0 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

16.7%

43

538

5

7

14.0%

Corey Davis

59

12.8%

34

492

4

4

8.0%

Jamison Crowder

57

12.3%

42

372

2

11

22.0%

