A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has rushed for 543 yards (45.3 per game) on 128 carries with two touchdowns.
- He has added 27 catches for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 128, or 40.8%, of his team's 314 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his two career matchups against the Bears, Dillon averaged 31 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dillon, in two matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.
- The Bears have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, allowing 120.1 yards per game.
- The Packers are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, Dillon racked up 69 yards on 20 carries.
- Dillon also racked up 21 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- In his last three games, Dillon has piled up 52 carries for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
128
40.8%
543
2
24
38.7%
4.2
Aaron Jones
133
42.4%
564
3
29
46.8%
4.2
Aaron Rodgers
24
7.6%
76
3
6
9.7%
3.2
Equanimeous St. Brown
2
0.6%
24
0
0
0.0%
12.0
