December 12, 2021
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Dillon, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 14 with the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has rushed for 543 yards (45.3 per game) on 128 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He has added 27 catches for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 128, or 40.8%, of his team's 314 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his two career matchups against the Bears, Dillon averaged 31 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dillon, in two matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, allowing 120.1 yards per game.
  • The Packers are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, Dillon racked up 69 yards on 20 carries.
  • Dillon also racked up 21 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • In his last three games, Dillon has piled up 52 carries for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

128

40.8%

543

2

24

38.7%

4.2

Aaron Jones

133

42.4%

564

3

29

46.8%

4.2

Aaron Rodgers

24

7.6%

76

3

6

9.7%

3.2

Equanimeous St. Brown

2

0.6%

24

0

0

0.0%

12.0

