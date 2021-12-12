Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for A.J. Dillon, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 14 with the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has rushed for 543 yards (45.3 per game) on 128 carries with two touchdowns.

He has added 27 catches for 261 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 128, or 40.8%, of his team's 314 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers have thrown the ball in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his two career matchups against the Bears, Dillon averaged 31 rushing yards per game, 31.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon, in two matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.

The Bears have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, allowing 120.1 yards per game.

The Packers are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this year).

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, Dillon racked up 69 yards on 20 carries.

Dillon also racked up 21 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.

In his last three games, Dillon has piled up 52 carries for 188 yards (62.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 13 passes for 127 yards (42.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 128 40.8% 543 2 24 38.7% 4.2 Aaron Jones 133 42.4% 564 3 29 46.8% 4.2 Aaron Rodgers 24 7.6% 76 3 6 9.7% 3.2 Equanimeous St. Brown 2 0.6% 24 0 0 0.0% 12.0

