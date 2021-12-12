There will be player prop betting options available for Aaron Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 14 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has picked up a team-high 564 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He also averages 24.8 receiving yards per game, catching 37 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns.

He has received 133 of his team's 314 carries this season (42.4%).

The Packers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his eight career matchups against the Bears, Jones averaged 45.9 rushing yards per game, 11.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones, in eight matchups against the Bears, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).

The Bears give up 120.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.

The Packers are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 outing against the Rams, Jones carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards.

Jones has rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries (16.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.

He also has 61 receiving yards on four catches (20.3 yards per game) . .

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 133 42.4% 564 3 29 46.8% 4.2 A.J. Dillon 128 40.8% 543 2 24 38.7% 4.2 Aaron Rodgers 24 7.6% 76 3 6 9.7% 3.2 Equanimeous St. Brown 2 0.6% 24 0 0 0.0% 12.0

