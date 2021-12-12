Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has picked up a team-high 564 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He also averages 24.8 receiving yards per game, catching 37 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns.
- He has received 133 of his team's 314 carries this season (42.4%).
- The Packers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his eight career matchups against the Bears, Jones averaged 45.9 rushing yards per game, 11.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones, in eight matchups against the Bears, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
- The Bears give up 120.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
- The Packers are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 outing against the Rams, Jones carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards.
- Jones has rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries (16.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.
- He also has 61 receiving yards on four catches (20.3 yards per game) . .
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
133
42.4%
564
3
29
46.8%
4.2
A.J. Dillon
128
40.8%
543
2
24
38.7%
4.2
Aaron Rodgers
24
7.6%
76
3
6
9.7%
3.2
Equanimeous St. Brown
2
0.6%
24
0
0
0.0%
12.0
