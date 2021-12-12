Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Aaron Jones before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 14 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has picked up a team-high 564 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 24.8 receiving yards per game, catching 37 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 133 of his team's 314 carries this season (42.4%).
  • The Packers have run 56.9% passing plays and 43.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his eight career matchups against the Bears, Jones averaged 45.9 rushing yards per game, 11.6 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in eight matchups against the Bears, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • The Bears give up 120.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 23rd-ranked rush defense.
  • The Packers are up against the NFL's 20th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 outing against the Rams, Jones carried the ball 10 times for 23 yards.
  • Jones has rushed for 48 yards on 17 carries (16.0 yards per game) on the ground over his last three games.
  • He also has 61 receiving yards on four catches (20.3 yards per game) .
    • .

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

133

42.4%

564

3

29

46.8%

4.2

A.J. Dillon

128

40.8%

543

2

24

38.7%

4.2

Aaron Rodgers

24

7.6%

76

3

6

9.7%

3.2

Equanimeous St. Brown

2

0.6%

24

0

0

0.0%

12.0

