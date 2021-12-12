Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

Aaron Rodgers will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 14 with the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Rodgers has passed for 2,878 yards while completing 66.2% of his throws (247-of-373), with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions (239.8 yards per game).
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 76 rushing yards (6.3 ypg) on 24 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Packers have called a pass in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Rodgers has thrown 68 passes in the red zone this season, 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

9

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In 10 matchups against the Bears, Rodgers averaged 236.9 passing yards per game, 20.6 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS six times over six of those games against the Bears.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • This week Rodgers will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bears' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 outing against the Rams, Rodgers had 307 yards while completing 62.2% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Rodgers tacked on two carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
  • Rodgers has passed for 984 yards (328.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 64.3% of his passes (74-for-115) with six touchdowns and one interception.
  • He also has 29 rushing yards on six carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game on the ground.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

115

27.8%

80

1083

5

15

21.4%

Randall Cobb

39

9.4%

28

375

5

12

17.1%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

39

9.4%

17

309

2

4

5.7%

