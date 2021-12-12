Publish date:
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Rodgers has passed for 2,878 yards while completing 66.2% of his throws (247-of-373), with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions (239.8 yards per game).
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 76 rushing yards (6.3 ypg) on 24 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Packers have called a pass in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Rodgers has thrown 68 passes in the red zone this season, 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
9
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In 10 matchups against the Bears, Rodgers averaged 236.9 passing yards per game, 20.6 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS six times over six of those games against the Bears.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- This week Rodgers will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Bears' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 outing against the Rams, Rodgers had 307 yards while completing 62.2% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Rodgers tacked on two carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.
- Rodgers has passed for 984 yards (328.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 64.3% of his passes (74-for-115) with six touchdowns and one interception.
- He also has 29 rushing yards on six carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game on the ground.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
115
27.8%
80
1083
5
15
21.4%
Randall Cobb
39
9.4%
28
375
5
12
17.1%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
39
9.4%
17
309
2
4
5.7%
