Aaron Rodgers will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 14 with the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Rodgers has passed for 2,878 yards while completing 66.2% of his throws (247-of-373), with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions (239.8 yards per game).

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 76 rushing yards (6.3 ypg) on 24 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Packers have called a pass in 56.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Rodgers has thrown 68 passes in the red zone this season, 51.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 9 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Chicago

In 10 matchups against the Bears, Rodgers averaged 236.9 passing yards per game, 20.6 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS six times over six of those games against the Bears.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

This week Rodgers will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

The Bears' defense is 18th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 outing against the Rams, Rodgers had 307 yards while completing 62.2% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns.

Rodgers tacked on two carries for zero yards while scoring one touchdown in the running game.

Rodgers has passed for 984 yards (328.0 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 64.3% of his passes (74-for-115) with six touchdowns and one interception.

He also has 29 rushing yards on six carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game on the ground.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 115 27.8% 80 1083 5 15 21.4% Randall Cobb 39 9.4% 28 375 5 12 17.1% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 39 9.4% 17 309 2 4 5.7%

