December 12, 2021
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Seattle vs. Houston

Author:

Alex Collins has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) take on the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Collins, has carried the ball 101 times for 395 yards (32.9 per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also averages 7.2 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 86 yards.
  • He has received 101 of his team's 270 carries this season (37.4%).
  • The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Collins' 60 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Texans are 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Collins ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Texans.
  • The Texans give up 144.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • This year the Texans have given up 20 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Collins did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.
  • During his last three games, Collins has collected 50 yards (16.7 per game) on 17 carries.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alex Collins

101

37.4%

395

2

13

35.1%

3.9

Chris Carson

54

20.0%

232

3

7

18.9%

4.3

Travis Homer

14

5.2%

146

1

2

5.4%

10.4

Russell Wilson

29

10.7%

133

1

1

2.7%

4.6

