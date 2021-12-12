Alex Collins has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Collins and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) take on the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Collins, has carried the ball 101 times for 395 yards (32.9 per game), with two touchdowns.

He also averages 7.2 receiving yards per game, catching eight passes for 86 yards.

He has received 101 of his team's 270 carries this season (37.4%).

The Seahawks, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

Collins' 60 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Texans are 13.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Collins ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Texans.

The Texans give up 144.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's worst rush defense.

This year the Texans have given up 20 rushing TDs. They are ranked 31st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Collins did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the 49ers.

During his last three games, Collins has collected 50 yards (16.7 per game) on 17 carries.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alex Collins 101 37.4% 395 2 13 35.1% 3.9 Chris Carson 54 20.0% 232 3 7 18.9% 4.3 Travis Homer 14 5.2% 146 1 2 5.4% 10.4 Russell Wilson 29 10.7% 133 1 1 2.7% 4.6

