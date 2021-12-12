Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper has put together a 624-yard season so far (52.0 yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 67 targets.
- Cooper has been the target of 14.5% (67 total) of his team's 462 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Cooper has averaged 85.7 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 30.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Cooper has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team are allowing 274.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Saints, Cooper was targeted two times and recorded two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per reception).
- Over his last three outings, Cooper racked up two catches on two targets and averaged 13.7 receiving yards.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
67
14.5%
46
624
5
9
14.8%
CeeDee Lamb
90
19.5%
57
829
6
8
13.1%
Dalton Schultz
71
15.4%
52
580
4
6
9.8%
Cedrick Wilson
44
9.5%
30
420
3
6
9.8%
