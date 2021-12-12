Amari Cooper has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 14 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) play the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper has put together a 624-yard season so far (52.0 yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 67 targets.

Cooper has been the target of 14.5% (67 total) of his team's 462 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Cooper has averaged 85.7 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 30.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooper has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team are allowing 274.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Saints, Cooper was targeted two times and recorded two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per reception).

Over his last three outings, Cooper racked up two catches on two targets and averaged 13.7 receiving yards.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 67 14.5% 46 624 5 9 14.8% CeeDee Lamb 90 19.5% 57 829 6 8 13.1% Dalton Schultz 71 15.4% 52 580 4 6 9.8% Cedrick Wilson 44 9.5% 30 420 3 6 9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive