Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington

Author:

Amari Cooper has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 14 when Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) play the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper has put together a 624-yard season so far (52.0 yards per game) with five touchdowns, hauling in 46 passes on 67 targets.
  • Cooper has been the target of 14.5% (67 total) of his team's 462 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Cooper has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 41.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with Washington.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Cooper has averaged 85.7 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 30.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooper has caught a touchdown pass against the Football Team three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team are allowing 274.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 26 passing TDs allowed this season, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Saints, Cooper was targeted two times and recorded two catches for 41 yards (20.5 yards per reception).
  • Over his last three outings, Cooper racked up two catches on two targets and averaged 13.7 receiving yards.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

67

14.5%

46

624

5

9

14.8%

CeeDee Lamb

90

19.5%

57

829

6

8

13.1%

Dalton Schultz

71

15.4%

52

580

4

6

9.8%

Cedrick Wilson

44

9.5%

30

420

3

6

9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive