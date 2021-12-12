Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver

Author:

Amon-Ra St. Brown has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) meet the Denver Broncos (6-6) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • St.Brown has put together 438 yards (on 49 catches) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 64 times, and is putting up 36.5 yards per game.
  • St.Brown has been the target of 64 of his team's 424 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.
  • St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, St.Brown was targeted 12 times, picking up 86 yards on 10 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, St.Brown has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

64

15.1%

49

438

1

7

16.3%

T.J. Hockenson

84

19.8%

61

583

4

9

20.9%

D'Andre Swift

70

16.5%

56

429

2

6

14.0%

Kalif Raymond

53

12.5%

35

412

2

3

7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive