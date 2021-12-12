Amon-Ra St. Brown has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on FOX. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) meet the Denver Broncos (6-6) in Week 14 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

St.Brown has put together 438 yards (on 49 catches) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 64 times, and is putting up 36.5 yards per game.

St.Brown has been the target of 64 of his team's 424 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.

St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, St.Brown was targeted 12 times, picking up 86 yards on 10 receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, St.Brown has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.3 yards per game.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 64 15.1% 49 438 1 7 16.3% T.J. Hockenson 84 19.8% 61 583 4 9 20.9% D'Andre Swift 70 16.5% 56 429 2 6 14.0% Kalif Raymond 53 12.5% 35 412 2 3 7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive