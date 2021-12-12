Publish date:
Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Detroit vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- St.Brown has put together 438 yards (on 49 catches) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 64 times, and is putting up 36.5 yards per game.
- St.Brown has been the target of 64 of his team's 424 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.
- St.Brown has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 16.3% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 235.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Vikings, St.Brown was targeted 12 times, picking up 86 yards on 10 receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, St.Brown has caught 18 passes on 20 targets for 127 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.3 yards per game.
St.Brown's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
64
15.1%
49
438
1
7
16.3%
T.J. Hockenson
84
19.8%
61
583
4
9
20.9%
D'Andre Swift
70
16.5%
56
429
2
6
14.0%
Kalif Raymond
53
12.5%
35
412
2
3
7.0%
Powered By Data Skrive