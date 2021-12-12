Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Washington vs. Dallas

Author:

Before Antonio Gibson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East rivals meet in Week 14 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-6) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has 206 carries for a team-best 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 31 passes for 216 yards (18.0 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He has received 206 of his team's 354 carries this season (58.2%).
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.0% of the time while running the ball 47.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, Gibson averaged 121.5 rushing yards per game, 56.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson, in two matchups against the Cowboys, has run for a TD every time, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Cowboys are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Gibson rushed 23 times for 88 yards.
  • He also caught five passes for 23 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • During his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 294 yards (98.0 per game) on 71 carries.
  • He's also averaged 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

206

58.2%

800

5

34

61.8%

3.9

Taylor Heinicke

52

14.7%

289

1

10

18.2%

5.6

J.D. McKissic

48

13.6%

212

2

6

10.9%

4.4

Jaret Patterson

33

9.3%

106

0

3

5.5%

3.2

