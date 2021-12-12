Before Antonio Gibson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. NFC East rivals meet in Week 14 when Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-6) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has 206 carries for a team-best 800 rushing yards (66.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also caught 31 passes for 216 yards (18.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

He has received 206 of his team's 354 carries this season (58.2%).

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.0% of the time while running the ball 47.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Dallas

Over his two career matchups against the Cowboys, Gibson averaged 121.5 rushing yards per game, 56.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson, in two matchups against the Cowboys, has run for a TD every time, including multiple scores in one game.

The Cowboys have the NFL's 14th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.1 yards per game.

This season the Cowboys are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Gibson rushed 23 times for 88 yards.

He also caught five passes for 23 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

During his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 294 yards (98.0 per game) on 71 carries.

He's also averaged 19.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 12 passes for 58 yards and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 206 58.2% 800 5 34 61.8% 3.9 Taylor Heinicke 52 14.7% 289 1 10 18.2% 5.6 J.D. McKissic 48 13.6% 212 2 6 10.9% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 33 9.3% 106 0 3 5.5% 3.2

