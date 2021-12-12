Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Author:

Before placing any bets on Austin Ekeler's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 14 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) play the New York Giants (4-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has picked up a team-best 663 rushing yards (55.3 per game) with eight touchdowns.
  • He also averages 43.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 56 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns.
  • His team has run the ball 270 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (55.2%).
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

Matchup vs. New York

  • Ekeler had zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Giants, 56.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Giants.
  • The Giants give up 122.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Giants have given up nine rushing touchdowns, sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bengals, Ekeler picked up 59 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He added five receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.
  • Ekeler has 140 yards on 37 carries (46.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • Ekeler has caught 17 passes for 178 yards (59.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

149

55.2%

663

8

34

56.7%

4.5

Justin Herbert

44

16.3%

249

2

15

25.0%

5.7

Justin Jackson

20

7.4%

118

0

4

6.7%

5.9

Larry Rountree III

36

13.3%

87

1

7

11.7%

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive