Before placing any bets on Austin Ekeler's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 14 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (7-5) play the New York Giants (4-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has picked up a team-best 663 rushing yards (55.3 per game) with eight touchdowns.

He also averages 43.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 56 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns.

His team has run the ball 270 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (55.2%).

The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6

Matchup vs. New York

Ekeler had zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Giants, 56.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Giants.

The Giants give up 122.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

The Giants have given up nine rushing touchdowns, sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, Ekeler picked up 59 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

He added five receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.

Ekeler has 140 yards on 37 carries (46.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

Ekeler has caught 17 passes for 178 yards (59.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 149 55.2% 663 8 34 56.7% 4.5 Justin Herbert 44 16.3% 249 2 15 25.0% 5.7 Justin Jackson 20 7.4% 118 0 4 6.7% 5.9 Larry Rountree III 36 13.3% 87 1 7 11.7% 2.4

