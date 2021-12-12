Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has picked up a team-best 663 rushing yards (55.3 per game) with eight touchdowns.
- He also averages 43.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 56 passes for 518 yards and seven touchdowns.
- His team has run the ball 270 times this season, and he's carried 149 of those attempts (55.2%).
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
Matchup vs. New York
- Ekeler had zero rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Giants, 56.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Giants.
- The Giants give up 122.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
- The Giants have given up nine rushing touchdowns, sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bengals, Ekeler picked up 59 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- He added five receptions for 45 yards in the passing game.
- Ekeler has 140 yards on 37 carries (46.7 ypg) with three rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
- Ekeler has caught 17 passes for 178 yards (59.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
149
55.2%
663
8
34
56.7%
4.5
Justin Herbert
44
16.3%
249
2
15
25.0%
5.7
Justin Jackson
20
7.4%
118
0
4
6.7%
5.9
Larry Rountree III
36
13.3%
87
1
7
11.7%
2.4
Powered By Data Skrive