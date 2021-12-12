There will be player prop bets available for Baker Mayfield ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North foes square off in Week 14 when Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (6-6) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has thrown for 2,413 yards (201.1 ypg) on 194-of-312 passing with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

He's added 93 rushing yards on 27 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.8 yards per game.

The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while running the ball 49.0% of the time.

Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Ravens.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In seven matchups against the Ravens, Mayfield averaged 290.1 passing yards per game, 60.6 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Mayfield recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in three matchups.

The Ravens are conceding 287.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In Week 12 against the Ravens, Mayfield went 18-for-37 (48.6 percent) for 247 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Mayfield has thrown for 496 passing yards over his last three games (165.3 per game) and has a 50.6% completion percentage (44-of-87), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 40 11.1% 27 407 3 6 16.2% Jarvis Landry 52 14.4% 33 356 0 6 16.2% Donovan Peoples-Jones 28 7.8% 18 340 3 2 5.4%

Powered By Data Skrive