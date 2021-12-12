Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has thrown for 2,413 yards (201.1 ypg) on 194-of-312 passing with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
- He's added 93 rushing yards on 27 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 7.8 yards per game.
- The Browns, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 51.0% of the time while running the ball 49.0% of the time.
- Mayfield has thrown 31 passes in the red zone this season, 29.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
3
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In seven matchups against the Ravens, Mayfield averaged 290.1 passing yards per game, 60.6 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Mayfield recorded one touchdown pass in all of those games against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in three matchups.
- The Ravens are conceding 287.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 15th in the league, conceding 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In Week 12 against the Ravens, Mayfield went 18-for-37 (48.6 percent) for 247 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Mayfield has thrown for 496 passing yards over his last three games (165.3 per game) and has a 50.6% completion percentage (44-of-87), throwing three touchdown passes with three interceptions.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
40
11.1%
27
407
3
6
16.2%
Jarvis Landry
52
14.4%
33
356
0
6
16.2%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
28
7.8%
18
340
3
2
5.4%
