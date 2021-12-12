Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooks' 742 receiving yards (61.8 per game) are a team high. He has 65 catches (98 targets) and three touchdowns.
- Cooks has been the target of 26.1% (98 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.
- Cooks (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his five matchups against the Seahawks, Cooks' 34.6 receiving yards average is 21.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- Cooks has caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The Seahawks are allowing 286.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Cooks put together a 38-yard performance against the Colts last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
- Cooks has added eight receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 33.7 yards per game.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
98
26.1%
65
742
3
8
21.1%
Chris Conley
26
6.9%
14
233
1
1
2.6%
Nico Collins
30
8.0%
18
228
0
2
5.3%
David Johnson
37
9.9%
28
214
1
7
18.4%
