Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandin Cooks, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Cooks' Houston Texans (2-10) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) square off in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' 742 receiving yards (61.8 per game) are a team high. He has 65 catches (98 targets) and three touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 26.1% (98 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.

Cooks (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his five matchups against the Seahawks, Cooks' 34.6 receiving yards average is 21.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

Cooks has caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The Seahawks are allowing 286.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Cooks put together a 38-yard performance against the Colts last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

Cooks has added eight receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 33.7 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 98 26.1% 65 742 3 8 21.1% Chris Conley 26 6.9% 14 233 1 1 2.6% Nico Collins 30 8.0% 18 228 0 2 5.3% David Johnson 37 9.9% 28 214 1 7 18.4%

