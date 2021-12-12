Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Brandin Cooks, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Cooks' Houston Texans (2-10) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) square off in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks' 742 receiving yards (61.8 per game) are a team high. He has 65 catches (98 targets) and three touchdowns.
  • Cooks has been the target of 26.1% (98 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooks (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.1% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have thrown the football in 56.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 32nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his five matchups against the Seahawks, Cooks' 34.6 receiving yards average is 21.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • Cooks has caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The Seahawks are allowing 286.6 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 17 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Cooks put together a 38-yard performance against the Colts last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • Cooks has added eight receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. He's been targeted 14 times, producing 33.7 yards per game.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

98

26.1%

65

742

3

8

21.1%

Chris Conley

26

6.9%

14

233

1

1

2.6%

Nico Collins

30

8.0%

18

228

0

2

5.3%

David Johnson

37

9.9%

28

214

1

7

18.4%

