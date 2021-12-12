There will be player prop betting options available for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) meet in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk's 54 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 487 yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Aiyuk has been the target of 54 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.

Aiyuk (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.2% of the time while running the ball 49.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 273.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Aiyuk grabbed three passes for 55 yards (18.3 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Aiyuk has collected 231 receiving yards (77.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 balls on 19 targets over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 54 15.1% 35 487 3 6 14.3% Deebo Samuel 92 25.7% 56 1006 5 7 16.7% George Kittle 61 17.0% 44 606 5 4 9.5% Kyle Juszczyk 28 7.8% 23 231 1 4 9.5%

