Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk's 54 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 487 yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Aiyuk has been the target of 54 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.
- Aiyuk (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.2% of the time while running the ball 49.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 273.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bengals' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Aiyuk grabbed three passes for 55 yards (18.3 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
- Aiyuk has collected 231 receiving yards (77.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 balls on 19 targets over his last three games.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
54
15.1%
35
487
3
6
14.3%
Deebo Samuel
92
25.7%
56
1006
5
7
16.7%
George Kittle
61
17.0%
44
606
5
4
9.5%
Kyle Juszczyk
28
7.8%
23
231
1
4
9.5%
