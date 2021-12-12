Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - San Francisco vs. Cincinnati

There will be player prop betting options available for Brandon Aiyuk ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) meet in Week 14 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk's 54 targets have resulted in 35 receptions for 487 yards (40.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Aiyuk has been the target of 54 of his team's 358 passing attempts this season, or 15.1% of the target share.
  • Aiyuk (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.2% of the time while running the ball 49.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • The Bengals have the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 273.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals' defense is sixth in the league, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, Aiyuk grabbed three passes for 55 yards (18.3 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
  • Aiyuk has collected 231 receiving yards (77.0 per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 13 balls on 19 targets over his last three games.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

54

15.1%

35

487

3

6

14.3%

Deebo Samuel

92

25.7%

56

1006

5

7

16.7%

George Kittle

61

17.0%

44

606

5

4

9.5%

Kyle Juszczyk

28

7.8%

23

231

1

4

9.5%

