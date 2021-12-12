Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Bryan Edwards and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 14 when Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards' stat line this year shows 25 catches for 476 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 39.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 45 times.

Edwards has been the target of 45 of his team's 451 passing attempts this season, or 10.0% of the target share.

Edwards (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards' matchup with the Chiefs.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Edwards has averaged 29.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 2.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Edwards has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Edwards caught three passes for 30 yards while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Edwards has totaled 42 yards on four receptions, averaging 14.0 yards per game, on six targets.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 45 10.0% 25 476 2 5 9.3% Hunter Renfrow 92 20.4% 73 760 4 11 20.4% Darren Waller 84 18.6% 53 643 2 11 20.4% DeSean Jackson 21 - 13 375 2 0 -

Powered By Data Skrive