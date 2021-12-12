Publish date:
Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Las Vegas vs. Kansas City
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards' stat line this year shows 25 catches for 476 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 39.7 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 45 times.
- Edwards has been the target of 45 of his team's 451 passing attempts this season, or 10.0% of the target share.
- Edwards (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.3% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 62.0% passing plays and 38.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Edwards has averaged 29.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Chiefs, 2.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Edwards has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Chiefs have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 263.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 15th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Edwards caught three passes for 30 yards while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Edwards has totaled 42 yards on four receptions, averaging 14.0 yards per game, on six targets.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
45
10.0%
25
476
2
5
9.3%
Hunter Renfrow
92
20.4%
73
760
4
11
20.4%
Darren Waller
84
18.6%
53
643
2
11
20.4%
DeSean Jackson
21
-
13
375
2
0
-
