Before Cam Newton hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC South opponents play in Week 14 when Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton leads Carolina with 289 passing yards (96.3 per game) and has a 55.8% completion percentage this year (29-of-52) while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 65 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

The Panthers have thrown the football in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Newton has attempted two of his 52 passes in the red zone, accounting for 2.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 0 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Newton's 169.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Falcons are 19.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Falcons, with multiple TDs against them one time.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.2 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 112 27.2% 66 854 4 10 27.8% Christian McCaffrey 41 10.0% 37 343 1 2 5.6% Robby Anderson 69 16.7% 29 288 3 5 13.9%

