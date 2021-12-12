Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Before Cam Newton hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. NFC South opponents play in Week 14 when Newton and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) meet the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton leads Carolina with 289 passing yards (96.3 per game) and has a 55.8% completion percentage this year (29-of-52) while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 65 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have thrown the football in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Newton has attempted two of his 52 passes in the red zone, accounting for 2.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

0

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Newton's 169.2 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Falcons are 19.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those matchups against the Falcons, with multiple TDs against them one time.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons' defense is 30th in the NFL, conceding 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

112

27.2%

66

854

4

10

27.8%

Christian McCaffrey

41

10.0%

37

343

1

2

5.6%

Robby Anderson

69

16.7%

29

288

3

5

13.9%

