The Carolina Panthers (5-7) and Atlanta Falcons (5-7) will battle in a Week 14 NFL clash of NFC South rivals.

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of 12 games this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 41 points in seven of 12 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 3.3 points higher than the combined 37.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.8 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.4, 3.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.

In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 7.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).

Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Panthers score 8.0 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Falcons allow (27.7).

Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.

The Panthers collect 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7) than the Falcons give up per matchup (367.1).

In games that Carolina piles up more than 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (12).

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).

Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This season the Falcons average 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers give up (21.1).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.1 points.

The Falcons rack up 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers allow per matchup (290.9).

Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out over 290.9 yards.

The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-2).

This year, in six home games, Carolina has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 44.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

This season away from home, Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.

In six away games this season, Atlanta has hit the over three times.

This season, Falcons away games average 48.4 points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (41).

