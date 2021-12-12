Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-7) and Atlanta Falcons (5-7) will battle in a Week 14 NFL clash of NFC South rivals.

Odds for Panthers vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in five of 12 games this season.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 41 points in seven of 12 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.3 points higher than the combined 37.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 48.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 7.8 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Panthers games this season is 44.4, 3.4 points more than Sunday's over/under of 41.
  • In 2021, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 48.0 points, 7.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Carolina is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in five chances).
  • Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This year, the Panthers score 8.0 fewer points per game (19.7) than the Falcons allow (27.7).
  • Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 27.7 points.
  • The Panthers collect 58.4 fewer yards per game (308.7) than the Falcons give up per matchup (367.1).
  • In games that Carolina piles up more than 367.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (12).
  • Atlanta has played 12 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • This season the Falcons average 3.1 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Panthers give up (21.1).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 21.1 points.
  • The Falcons rack up 25.4 more yards per game (316.3) than the Panthers allow per matchup (290.9).
  • Atlanta is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team churns out over 290.9 yards.
  • The Falcons have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Carolina has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.
  • At home, as 2.5-point favorites or greater, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-2).
  • This year, in six home games, Carolina has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Panthers home games this season is 44.3 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (41).
  • This season away from home, Atlanta is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In six away games this season, Atlanta has hit the over three times.
  • This season, Falcons away games average 48.4 points, 7.4 more than this contest's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.