December 12, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for CeeDee Lamb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 14 when Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (8-4) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Lamb has 57 catches (90 targets), leading his team with 829 receiving yards (69.1 per game) plus six touchdowns.
  • Lamb has been the target of 90 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
  • Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Lamb has averaged 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 59.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lamb has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Football Team.
  • The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 274.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Football Team have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Lamb put together an 89-yard performance against the Saints last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • Lamb's 17 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) during his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

90

19.5%

57

829

6

8

13.1%

Amari Cooper

67

14.5%

46

624

5

9

14.8%

Dalton Schultz

71

15.4%

52

580

4

6

9.8%

Cedrick Wilson

44

9.5%

30

420

3

6

9.8%

