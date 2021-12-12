Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for CeeDee Lamb, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 14 when Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (8-4) hit the field against the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lamb has 57 catches (90 targets), leading his team with 829 receiving yards (69.1 per game) plus six touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 90 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.

Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Lamb has averaged 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 59.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lamb has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Football Team.

The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 274.7 yards per game through the air.

The Football Team have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Lamb put together an 89-yard performance against the Saints last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.

Lamb's 17 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) during his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 90 19.5% 57 829 6 8 13.1% Amari Cooper 67 14.5% 46 624 5 9 14.8% Dalton Schultz 71 15.4% 52 580 4 6 9.8% Cedrick Wilson 44 9.5% 30 420 3 6 9.8%

