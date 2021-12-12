Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Lamb has 57 catches (90 targets), leading his team with 829 receiving yards (69.1 per game) plus six touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 90 of his team's 462 passing attempts this season, or 19.5% of the target share.
- Lamb (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.1% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Lamb has averaged 10.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 59.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lamb has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Football Team.
- The Football Team have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 274.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Football Team have allowed 26 passing TDs this season (2.2 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Lamb put together an 89-yard performance against the Saints last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times.
- Lamb's 17 targets have resulted in 10 catches for 103 yards (34.3 ypg) during his last three games.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
90
19.5%
57
829
6
8
13.1%
Amari Cooper
67
14.5%
46
624
5
9
14.8%
Dalton Schultz
71
15.4%
52
580
4
6
9.8%
Cedrick Wilson
44
9.5%
30
420
3
6
9.8%
