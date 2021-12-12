Before placing any wagers on Chris Godwin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) play the Buffalo Bills (7-5) in Week 14 at Raymond James Stadium.

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Odds

Chris Godwin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Godwin has 82 catches (105 targets), leading his team with 949 receiving yards (79.1 per game) plus five touchdowns.

Godwin has been the target of 20.3% (105 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

With 22 targets in the red zone this season, Godwin has been on the receiving end of 22.4% of his team's 98 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 66.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 33.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In his one matchup against the Bills, Godwin's five receiving yards total is 68.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (73.5).

Godwin did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Bills.

This week Godwin will face the NFL's best pass defense (174.9 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have conceded eight passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Godwin was targeted 17 times and racked up 15 catches for 143 yards.

Godwin has also added 25 grabs for 232 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 28 times and put up 77.3 receiving yards per game.

Godwin's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 105 20.3% 82 949 5 22 22.4% Mike Evans 93 18.0% 57 794 10 15 15.3% Rob Gronkowski 47 9.1% 33 436 6 9 9.2% Antonio Brown 42 8.1% 29 418 4 3 3.1%

