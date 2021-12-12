Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for Christian Kirk, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk's team-leading 632 receiving yards (52.7 per game) have come on 50 catches (64 targets) including four touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 64 of his team's 371 passing attempts this season, or 17.3% of the target share.

Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kirk's 23.4 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Rams are 24.1 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kirk, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Bears, Kirk was targeted three times and recorded one catch for four yards.

Kirk hauled in 87 yards (on 10 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 29.0 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6% Zach Ertz 62 - 41 468 5 11 -

Powered By Data Skrive