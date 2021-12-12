Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for Christian Kirk, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kirk's team-leading 632 receiving yards (52.7 per game) have come on 50 catches (64 targets) including four touchdowns.
  • Kirk has been the target of 64 of his team's 371 passing attempts this season, or 17.3% of the target share.
  • Kirk has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kirk's 23.4 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Rams are 24.1 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Kirk, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Rams are allowing 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bears, Kirk was targeted three times and recorded one catch for four yards.
  • Kirk hauled in 87 yards (on 10 catches) over his last three outings. He was targeted 16 times, and averaged 29.0 yards per game.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

Zach Ertz

62

-

41

468

5

11

-

