December 12, 2021
Publish date:

Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chuba Hubbard, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-7) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) meet in a Week 14 matchup between NFC South foes at Bank of America Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has run for 427 yards on 122 carries (35.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • And he has tacked on 19 catches for 152 yards (12.7 per game).
  • He has handled 122, or 36.6%, of his team's 333 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his one career matchup against the Falcons, Hubbard had 82 rushing yards, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Falcons.
  • Hubbard will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 119.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 contest against the Dolphins, Hubbard ran the ball two times for six yards.
  • Hubbard has 33 yards on 11 carries (11.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

122

36.6%

427

3

16

32.0%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

29.7%

442

1

16

32.0%

4.5

Sam Darnold

37

11.1%

185

5

8

16.0%

5.0

Ameer Abdullah

28

-

95

0

2

-

3.4

