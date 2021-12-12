Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chuba Hubbard, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-7) and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) meet in a Week 14 matchup between NFC South foes at Bank of America Stadium.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has run for 427 yards on 122 carries (35.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

And he has tacked on 19 catches for 152 yards (12.7 per game).

He has handled 122, or 36.6%, of his team's 333 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his one career matchup against the Falcons, Hubbard had 82 rushing yards, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Falcons.

Hubbard will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 119.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 contest against the Dolphins, Hubbard ran the ball two times for six yards.

Hubbard has 33 yards on 11 carries (11.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 122 36.6% 427 3 16 32.0% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 29.7% 442 1 16 32.0% 4.5 Sam Darnold 37 11.1% 185 5 8 16.0% 5.0 Ameer Abdullah 28 - 95 0 2 - 3.4

