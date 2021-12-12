Publish date:
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has run for 427 yards on 122 carries (35.6 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.
- And he has tacked on 19 catches for 152 yards (12.7 per game).
- He has handled 122, or 36.6%, of his team's 333 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Falcons.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his one career matchup against the Falcons, Hubbard had 82 rushing yards, 21.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hubbard ran for a touchdown in that matchup against the Falcons.
- Hubbard will go up against a Falcons squad that allows 119.3 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- Hubbard and the Panthers will face off against the NFL's ninth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 contest against the Dolphins, Hubbard ran the ball two times for six yards.
- Hubbard has 33 yards on 11 carries (11.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
122
36.6%
427
3
16
32.0%
3.5
Christian McCaffrey
99
29.7%
442
1
16
32.0%
4.5
Sam Darnold
37
11.1%
185
5
8
16.0%
5.0
Ameer Abdullah
28
-
95
0
2
-
3.4
Powered By Data Skrive