December 12, 2021
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will meet in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.0 points above the 45.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.0, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.
  • The 48.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points above the 46.5 average total in Bengals games this season.
  • San Francisco has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 2 points or more.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers average 25.3 points per game, 3.0 more than the Bengals surrender per matchup (22.3).
  • San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.
  • The 49ers rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals give up per contest (349.4).
  • When San Francisco piles up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).
  • Cincinnati has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Bengals rack up 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers allow (23.2).
  • Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.
  • The Bengals rack up 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers give up (319.4).
  • In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 2-point underdogs or more.
  • In six games at home this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total four times.
  • Bengals home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).
  • This season away from home, San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • On the road, as 2-point favorites or more, the 49ers are 3-2 ATS.
  • This season, in six road games, San Francisco has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

