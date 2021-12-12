The San Francisco 49ers (6-6) and Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) will meet in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

Odds for 49ers vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to put up more than 48.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

In 50% of Cincinnati's games this season (6/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 48.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 4.4 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.0 points above the 45.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.0, 1.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 48.5.

The 48.5 over/under in this game is 2.0 points above the 46.5 average total in Bengals games this season.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the 49ers have an against the spread record of 4-6 in their 10 games as a favorite of 2 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities (seven times in 12 games with a set point total).

The 49ers average 25.3 points per game, 3.0 more than the Bengals surrender per matchup (22.3).

San Francisco is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.3 points.

The 49ers rack up only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals give up per contest (349.4).

When San Francisco piles up more than 349.4 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Bengals' takeaways (17).

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Bengals are 3-1 ATS when underdogs by 2 points or more this year.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

This year the Bengals rack up 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers allow (23.2).

Cincinnati is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.2 points.

The Bengals rack up 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers give up (319.4).

In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 319.4 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (19 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Bengals have one win ATS (1-3) as 2-point underdogs or more.

In six games at home this season, Cincinnati has gone over the total four times.

Bengals home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48.5).

This season away from home, San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

On the road, as 2-point favorites or more, the 49ers are 3-2 ATS.

This season, in six road games, San Francisco has hit the over three times.

The average total in 49ers away games this season is 45.6 points, 2.9 fewer than this outing's over/under (48.5).

