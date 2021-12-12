AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

Sunday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 44.7 points per game average.

These two squads surrender a combined 44 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Browns games this season is 46.7, 4.2 points above Sunday's total of 42.5.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 5.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Browns score just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens give up (21.7).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.7 points.

The Browns collect just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens give up per outing (356.7).

When Cleveland churns out over 356.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Baltimore's games this season have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Ravens rack up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns allow (22.3).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.

The Ravens collect 387.9 yards per game, 72.3 more yards than the 315.6 the Browns allow.

When Baltimore piles up over 315.6 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).

In six home games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.6 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

Baltimore is 3-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.

Baltimore has hit the over once in six away games this season.

This season, Ravens away games average 45.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

