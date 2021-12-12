Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North rivals will clash in NFL Week 14 action when the Cleveland Browns (6-6) face the Baltimore Ravens (8-4).

Odds for Browns vs. Ravens

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in six of 12 games this season.
  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 42.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 44.7 points per game average.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44 points per game, 1.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Browns games this season is 46.7, 4.2 points above Sunday's total of 42.5.
  • The 42.5-point total for this game is 5.1 points below the 47.6 points per game average total in Ravens games this season.
  • Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • This season, the Browns have just one against the spread win in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Browns score just 0.5 fewer points per game (21.2) than the Ravens give up (21.7).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.7 points.
  • The Browns collect just 2.6 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Ravens give up per outing (356.7).
  • When Cleveland churns out over 356.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Ravens have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Baltimore is 5-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Ravens covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
  • Baltimore's games this season have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Ravens rack up just 1.2 more points per game (23.5) than the Browns allow (22.3).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.
  • The Ravens collect 387.9 yards per game, 72.3 more yards than the 315.6 the Browns allow.
  • When Baltimore piles up over 315.6 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland has two wins against the spread, and is 4-2 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or greater, the Browns have one win ATS (1-4).
  • In six home games this season, Cleveland has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.6 points, 2.1 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
  • On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-4) as 3-point underdogs or more.
  • Baltimore has hit the over once in six away games this season.
  • This season, Ravens away games average 45.9 points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

