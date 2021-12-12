There will be player prop bet markets available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has run for a team-leading 421 yards on 91 carries (35.1 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

He also averages 8.5 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

He has handled 91, or 31.0%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his three career matchups against them, Edwards-Helaire has averaged 36.3 rushing yards per game versus the Raiders, 25.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.

Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 124.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Raiders are ranked 16th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 14 times for 54 yards.

Edwards-Helaire tacked on three catches for 28 yards.

Edwards-Helaire has 117 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.

He also has 41 receiving yards on five catches (13.7 yards per game) . .

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 91 31.0% 421 1 7 15.6% 4.6 Darrel Williams 105 35.7% 378 4 18 40.0% 3.6 Patrick Mahomes II 48 16.3% 250 2 9 20.0% 5.2 Tyreek Hill 8 2.7% 94 0 2 4.4% 11.8

