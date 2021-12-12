Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Clyde Edwards-Helaire before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) and the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) square off in a Week 14 matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has run for a team-leading 421 yards on 91 carries (35.1 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also averages 8.5 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 91, or 31.0%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his three career matchups against them, Edwards-Helaire has averaged 36.3 rushing yards per game versus the Raiders, 25.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
  • Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 124.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Raiders are ranked 16th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 14 times for 54 yards.
  • Edwards-Helaire tacked on three catches for 28 yards.
  • Edwards-Helaire has 117 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He also has 41 receiving yards on five catches (13.7 yards per game) .
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

91

31.0%

421

1

7

15.6%

4.6

Darrel Williams

105

35.7%

378

4

18

40.0%

3.6

Patrick Mahomes II

48

16.3%

250

2

9

20.0%

5.2

Tyreek Hill

8

2.7%

94

0

2

4.4%

11.8

