Publish date:
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards-Helaire has run for a team-leading 421 yards on 91 carries (35.1 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
- He also averages 8.5 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 91, or 31.0%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edwards-Helaire's matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his three career matchups against them, Edwards-Helaire has averaged 36.3 rushing yards per game versus the Raiders, 25.2 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edwards-Helaire, in three matchups against the Raiders, has run for a TD once, including multiple scores in that game.
- Edwards-Helaire will go up against a Raiders squad that allows 124.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Raiders are ranked 16th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Edwards-Helaire rushed 14 times for 54 yards.
- Edwards-Helaire tacked on three catches for 28 yards.
- Edwards-Helaire has 117 rushing yards (39.0 ypg) on 26 carries with one touchdown over his last three games.
- He also has 41 receiving yards on five catches (13.7 yards per game) . .
Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
91
31.0%
421
1
7
15.6%
4.6
Darrel Williams
105
35.7%
378
4
18
40.0%
3.6
Patrick Mahomes II
48
16.3%
250
2
9
20.0%
5.2
Tyreek Hill
8
2.7%
94
0
2
4.4%
11.8
Powered By Data Skrive