The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will play the Northern Illinois Huskies in the Cure Bowl.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 63.5-point total in four of 11 games (36.4%) this season.

In 38.5% of Northern Illinois' games this season (5/13), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 63.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71.9, is 8.4 points above Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.8 points greater than the 52.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chanticleers games this season is 58.5, 5.0 points fewer than Friday's total of 63.5 .

The 63.5 total in this game is 5.2 points above the 58.3 average total in Huskies games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 5-5 ATS in those matchups.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

This year, the Chanticleers put up 7.7 more points per game (40.4) than the Huskies surrender (32.7).

Coastal Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 32.7 points.

The Chanticleers average 43.9 more yards per game (492.2) than the Huskies allow per outing (448.3).

When Coastal Carolina churns out more than 448.3 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Huskies have 10 takeaways .

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois is 8-4-1 against the spread this year.

This season, the Huskies have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year the Huskies score 11.5 more points per game (31.5) than the Chanticleers allow (20.0).

Northern Illinois is 8-3-1 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team notches more than 20.0 points.

The Huskies collect 94.1 more yards per game (420.0) than the Chanticleers give up (325.9).

Northern Illinois is 7-2-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team picks up more than 325.9 yards.

This season the Huskies have turned the ball over 17 times, five more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (12).

Season Stats