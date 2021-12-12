Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for Cooper Kupp, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-leading 1,366 receiving yards (113.8 per game) have come on 100 catches (136 targets) plus 11 touchdowns.

So far this season, 30.6% of the 444 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

With 24 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 27.9% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 8 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Kupp has averaged 69 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kupp, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.

With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Kupp was targeted 10 times, picking up 129 yards on eight receptions (averaging 16.1 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Kupp racked up 26 catches on 33 targets and averaged 115.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 136 30.6% 100 1366 11 24 27.9% Van Jefferson 70 15.8% 39 621 5 13 15.1% Robert Woods 69 15.5% 45 556 4 16 18.6% Tyler Higbee 62 14.0% 44 395 3 14 16.3%

