Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Monday's NFL action, including for Cooper Kupp, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC West opponents meet in Week 14 when Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (8-4) play the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's team-leading 1,366 receiving yards (113.8 per game) have come on 100 catches (136 targets) plus 11 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 30.6% of the 444 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • With 24 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 27.9% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Cardinals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

8

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Against the Cardinals, Kupp has averaged 69 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Kupp, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.
  • With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Kupp was targeted 10 times, picking up 129 yards on eight receptions (averaging 16.1 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Kupp racked up 26 catches on 33 targets and averaged 115.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

136

30.6%

100

1366

11

24

27.9%

Van Jefferson

70

15.8%

39

621

5

13

15.1%

Robert Woods

69

15.5%

45

556

4

16

18.6%

Tyler Higbee

62

14.0%

44

395

3

14

16.3%

Powered By Data Skrive