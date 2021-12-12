Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Los Angeles vs. Arizona
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's team-leading 1,366 receiving yards (113.8 per game) have come on 100 catches (136 targets) plus 11 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 30.6% of the 444 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- With 24 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 27.9% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.5% of the time while running the football 39.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
8
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Kupp has averaged 69 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 25.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Kupp, in seven matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 220.8 yards per game through the air.
- With 16 passing TDs allowed this season, the Cardinals defense is ranked fifth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Kupp was targeted 10 times, picking up 129 yards on eight receptions (averaging 16.1 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Kupp racked up 26 catches on 33 targets and averaged 115.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
136
30.6%
100
1366
11
24
27.9%
Van Jefferson
70
15.8%
39
621
5
13
15.1%
Robert Woods
69
15.5%
45
556
4
16
18.6%
Tyler Higbee
62
14.0%
44
395
3
14
16.3%
