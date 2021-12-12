Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 14 when Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (5-7) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has taken 106 carries for a team-leading 489 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 43.2 receiving yards per game, catching 44 passes for 518 yards and five touchdowns.
  • He has handled 106, or 37.6%, of his team's 282 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Patterson has averaged 12 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers, 45.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Panthers.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 17th in the league, conceding 114.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Panthers are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

  • Patterson put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging six yards per carry).
  • He added three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Patterson has piled up 29 carries for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also added five receptions for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

106

37.6%

489

4

15

40.5%

4.6

Mike Davis

100

35.5%

338

2

13

35.1%

3.4

Matt Ryan

24

8.5%

45

1

6

16.2%

1.9

Qadree Ollison

11

3.9%

41

0

1

2.7%

3.7

