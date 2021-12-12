Publish date:
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Atlanta vs. Carolina
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds
Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patterson has taken 106 carries for a team-leading 489 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also averages 43.2 receiving yards per game, catching 44 passes for 518 yards and five touchdowns.
- He has handled 106, or 37.6%, of his team's 282 rushing attempts this season.
- The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Patterson has averaged 12 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers, 45.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Panthers.
- Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 17th in the league, conceding 114.3 yards per game.
- This season the Panthers are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).
Recent Performances
- Patterson put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging six yards per carry).
- He added three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Patterson has piled up 29 carries for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also added five receptions for 45 yards (15.0 per game).
Patterson's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Cordarrelle Patterson
106
37.6%
489
4
15
40.5%
4.6
Mike Davis
100
35.5%
338
2
13
35.1%
3.4
Matt Ryan
24
8.5%
45
1
6
16.2%
1.9
Qadree Ollison
11
3.9%
41
0
1
2.7%
3.7
