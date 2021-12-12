There will be player prop bet markets available for Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South foes square off in Week 14 when Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (5-7) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has taken 106 carries for a team-leading 489 rushing yards (40.8 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also averages 43.2 receiving yards per game, catching 44 passes for 518 yards and five touchdowns.

He has handled 106, or 37.6%, of his team's 282 rushing attempts this season.

The Falcons have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 27th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patterson's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Carolina

Patterson has averaged 12 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers, 45.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not run for a touchdown against the Panthers.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Panthers are 17th in the league, conceding 114.3 yards per game.

This season the Panthers are ranked ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (10).

Recent Performances

Patterson put together a 78-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, carrying the ball 13 times (averaging six yards per carry).

He added three receptions for 18 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Patterson has piled up 29 carries for 186 yards (62.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also added five receptions for 45 yards (15.0 per game).

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 106 37.6% 489 4 15 40.5% 4.6 Mike Davis 100 35.5% 338 2 13 35.1% 3.4 Matt Ryan 24 8.5% 45 1 6 16.2% 1.9 Qadree Ollison 11 3.9% 41 0 1 2.7% 3.7

Powered By Data Skrive