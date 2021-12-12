In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 14 matchup sees Sutton's Denver Broncos (6-6) play the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sutton has grabbed 47 passes and leads his team with 649 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 54.1 yards per game.

Sutton has been the target of 18.7% (76 total) of his team's 407 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 18.5% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Sutton had 41 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Lions, 6.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).

Sutton did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.

The 262.2 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Sutton hauled in two passes for 15 yards while being targeted six times.

Over his last three games, Sutton has caught six passes for 61 yards. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 20.3 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 76 18.7% 47 649 2 10 18.5% Tim Patrick 61 15.0% 40 558 4 9 16.7% Noah Fant 67 16.5% 49 424 3 10 18.5% Jerry Jeudy 37 9.1% 28 330 0 3 5.6%

