December 12, 2021
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Courtland Sutton for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 14 matchup sees Sutton's Denver Broncos (6-6) play the Detroit Lions (1-10-1) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sutton has grabbed 47 passes and leads his team with 649 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 54.1 yards per game.
  • Sutton has been the target of 18.7% (76 total) of his team's 407 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 18.5% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Sutton had 41 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Lions, 6.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
  • Sutton did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
  • The 262.2 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Sutton hauled in two passes for 15 yards while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three games, Sutton has caught six passes for 61 yards. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 20.3 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

76

18.7%

47

649

2

10

18.5%

Tim Patrick

61

15.0%

40

558

4

9

16.7%

Noah Fant

67

16.5%

49

424

3

10

18.5%

Jerry Jeudy

37

9.1%

28

330

0

3

5.6%

