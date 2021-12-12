Publish date:
Courtland Sutton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Denver vs. Detroit
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds
Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sutton has grabbed 47 passes and leads his team with 649 receiving yards while scoring two touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 54.1 yards per game.
- Sutton has been the target of 18.7% (76 total) of his team's 407 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Sutton has been on the receiving end of 18.5% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Sutton had 41 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Lions, 6.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (34.5).
- Sutton did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Lions.
- The 262.2 passing yards the Lions yield per game makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Sutton hauled in two passes for 15 yards while being targeted six times.
- Over his last three games, Sutton has caught six passes for 61 yards. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 20.3 yards per game.
Sutton's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
76
18.7%
47
649
2
10
18.5%
Tim Patrick
61
15.0%
40
558
4
9
16.7%
Noah Fant
67
16.5%
49
424
3
10
18.5%
Jerry Jeudy
37
9.1%
28
330
0
3
5.6%
