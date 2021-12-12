There will be player prop bets available for D.J. Moore before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 14 when Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) play the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moore's 854 receiving yards (71.2 per game) are tops amongst the Panthers. He's been targeted 112 times, and has 66 catches and four touchdowns.

Moore has been the target of 27.2% (112 total) of his team's 412 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his seven matchups against the Falcons, Moore's 64.7 receiving yards average is 10.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.2 yards per game through the air.

At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 matchup with the Dolphins, Moore caught four passes for 103 yards (25.8 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.

Over his last three games, Moore has caught 13 passes on 24 targets for 177 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.0 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 112 27.2% 66 854 4 10 27.8% Christian McCaffrey 41 10.0% 37 343 1 2 5.6% Robby Anderson 69 16.7% 29 288 3 5 13.9% Brandon Zylstra 14 3.4% 12 188 1 1 2.8%

