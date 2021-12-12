Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moore's 854 receiving yards (71.2 per game) are tops amongst the Panthers. He's been targeted 112 times, and has 66 catches and four touchdowns.
- Moore has been the target of 27.2% (112 total) of his team's 412 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his seven matchups against the Falcons, Moore's 64.7 receiving yards average is 10.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.2 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 matchup with the Dolphins, Moore caught four passes for 103 yards (25.8 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.
- Over his last three games, Moore has caught 13 passes on 24 targets for 177 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.0 yards per game.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
112
27.2%
66
854
4
10
27.8%
Christian McCaffrey
41
10.0%
37
343
1
2
5.6%
Robby Anderson
69
16.7%
29
288
3
5
13.9%
Brandon Zylstra
14
3.4%
12
188
1
1
2.8%
