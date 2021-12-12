Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Carolina vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for D.J. Moore before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC South rivals meet in Week 14 when Moore and the Carolina Panthers (5-7) play the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moore's 854 receiving yards (71.2 per game) are tops amongst the Panthers. He's been targeted 112 times, and has 66 catches and four touchdowns.
  • Moore has been the target of 27.2% (112 total) of his team's 412 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 27.8% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his seven matchups against the Falcons, Moore's 64.7 receiving yards average is 10.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • Moore has caught a touchdown pass versus the Falcons twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 259.2 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs allowed per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 matchup with the Dolphins, Moore caught four passes for 103 yards (25.8 yards per catch) while being targeted 10 times.
  • Over his last three games, Moore has caught 13 passes on 24 targets for 177 yards and one touchdown, averaging 59.0 yards per game.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

112

27.2%

66

854

4

10

27.8%

Christian McCaffrey

41

10.0%

37

343

1

2

5.6%

Robby Anderson

69

16.7%

29

288

3

5

13.9%

Brandon Zylstra

14

3.4%

12

188

1

1

2.8%

