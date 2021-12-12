Before placing any wagers on D.K. Metcalf's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) hit the field against the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf's stat line this year shows 52 catches for 710 yards and eight touchdowns. He puts up 59.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 84 times.

So far this season, 23.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.

With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

The 250.0 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the 49ers, Metcalf was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 60 yards.

Metcalf has caught 10 passes (20 targets) for 104 yards (34.7 per game) over his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 84 23.7% 52 710 8 13 31.7% Tyler Lockett 84 23.7% 57 881 4 5 12.2% Gerald Everett 44 12.4% 34 279 2 6 14.6% Freddie Swain 33 9.3% 20 219 3 4 9.8%

