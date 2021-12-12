Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Seattle vs. Houston

Author:

Before placing any wagers on D.K. Metcalf's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Metcalf and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) hit the field against the Houston Texans (2-10) in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf's stat line this year shows 52 catches for 710 yards and eight touchdowns. He puts up 59.2 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 84 times.
  • So far this season, 23.7% of the 354 passes thrown by his team have gone Metcalf's way.
  • With 13 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 31.7% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Metcalf's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 250.0 passing yards the Texans allow per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the 49ers, Metcalf was targeted eight times and racked up five catches for 60 yards.
  • Metcalf has caught 10 passes (20 targets) for 104 yards (34.7 per game) over his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

84

23.7%

52

710

8

13

31.7%

Tyler Lockett

84

23.7%

57

881

4

5

12.2%

Gerald Everett

44

12.4%

34

279

2

6

14.6%

Freddie Swain

33

9.3%

20

219

3

4

9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive