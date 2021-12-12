Publish date:
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Dallas vs. Washington
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has thrown for 3,170 passing yards this season (264.2 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage (287-of-416), throwing 23 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.
- He has tacked on 91 rushing yards on 30 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Prescott has thrown 58 passes in the red zone this season, 51.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Washington
- In eight matchups against the Football Team, Prescott averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 59.3 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in four of those contests against the Football Team.
- The 274.7 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Saints, Prescott completed 65.0% of his passes for 238 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Prescott has put up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) while going 86-for-130 (66.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
90
19.5%
57
829
6
8
13.1%
Amari Cooper
67
14.5%
46
624
5
9
14.8%
Dalton Schultz
71
15.4%
52
580
4
6
9.8%
