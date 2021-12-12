Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dak Prescott for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals square off in Week 14 when Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) meet the Washington Football Team (6-6) at FedExField.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 3,170 passing yards this season (264.2 per game) and has a 69% completion percentage (287-of-416), throwing 23 touchdown passes with eight interceptions.

He has tacked on 91 rushing yards on 30 carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.6 yards per game.

The Cowboys have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Prescott has thrown 58 passes in the red zone this season, 51.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Washington

In eight matchups against the Football Team, Prescott averaged 233.2 passing yards per game, 59.3 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass six times and multiple TDs in four of those contests against the Football Team.

The 274.7 yards per game the Football Team are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

At 2.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Prescott completed 65.0% of his passes for 238 yards, while tossing one touchdown with one interception.

Over his last three games, Prescott has put up 829 passing yards (276.3 per game) while going 86-for-130 (66.2% completion percentage) and throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 90 19.5% 57 829 6 8 13.1% Amari Cooper 67 14.5% 46 624 5 9 14.8% Dalton Schultz 71 15.4% 52 580 4 6 9.8%

