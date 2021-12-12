Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 14 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (6-6) will hope to keep their four-game winning run going in a Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.9 points lower than the two team's combined 49.9 points per game average.
  • The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cowboys are 3-2 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Cowboys average 29.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the Football Team give up per matchup (24.8).
  • When Dallas scores more than 24.8 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per contest (355.2).
  • In games that Dallas piles up over 355.2 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (12).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with Washington.
  • Washington has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
  • The Football Team have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.
  • Washington has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team rack up 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Cowboys surrender.
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.
  • The Football Team collect 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow (372.5).
  • Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 372.5 yards.
  • This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In six home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.
  • The average total in Football Team home games this season is 47.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).
  • Dallas is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.
  • The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in six away games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 51.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.