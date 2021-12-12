The Washington Football Team (6-6) will hope to keep their four-game winning run going in a Week 14 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys (8-4).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have combined to put up more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in six of 12 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.9 points lower than the two team's combined 49.9 points per game average.

The 47.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.9 fewer than the 48 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 51.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 9-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 3-2 ATS when favored by 4.5 points or more this season.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Cowboys average 29.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the Football Team give up per matchup (24.8).

When Dallas scores more than 24.8 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Cowboys average 61.1 more yards per game (416.3) than the Football Team give up per contest (355.2).

In games that Dallas piles up over 355.2 yards, the team is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 16 times this season, four more turnovers than the Football Team have forced (12).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Football Team have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Washington has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this season (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Football Team rack up 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.3 the Cowboys surrender.

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.3 points.

The Football Team collect 26.9 fewer yards per game (345.6) than the Cowboys allow (372.5).

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team totals more than 372.5 yards.

This season the Football Team have 17 turnovers, six fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (23).

Home and road insights

Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

In six home games this season, Washington has hit the over twice.

The average total in Football Team home games this season is 47.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

Dallas is 5-1 against the spread, and 4-2 overall, in away games.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 4.5-point favorites or more.

This season, in six away games, Dallas has gone over the total twice.

This season, Cowboys away games average 51.6 points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (48).

