Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney has been targeted 90 times and has 51 catches, leading the Bears with 721 yards (60.1 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns this season.
- Mooney has been the target of 25.6% (90 total) of his team's 351 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Mooney is averaging 57.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Packers, 12.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
- In three matchups, Mooney has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Packers.
- The 237.8 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Mooney caught five passes for 27 yards while being targeted seven times.
- Mooney has caught 15 passes on 31 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 90.3 yards per game.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
90
25.6%
51
721
3
5
13.2%
Cole Kmet
64
18.2%
40
402
0
7
18.4%
Allen Robinson II
50
14.2%
30
339
1
4
10.5%
Marquise Goodwin
33
9.4%
16
277
1
1
2.6%
