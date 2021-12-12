Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darnell Mooney, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 14 when Mooney's Chicago Bears (4-8) play the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has been targeted 90 times and has 51 catches, leading the Bears with 721 yards (60.1 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns this season.

Mooney has been the target of 25.6% (90 total) of his team's 351 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Mooney is averaging 57.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Packers, 12.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

In three matchups, Mooney has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Packers.

The 237.8 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Mooney caught five passes for 27 yards while being targeted seven times.

Mooney has caught 15 passes on 31 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 90.3 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 90 25.6% 51 721 3 5 13.2% Cole Kmet 64 18.2% 40 402 0 7 18.4% Allen Robinson II 50 14.2% 30 339 1 4 10.5% Marquise Goodwin 33 9.4% 16 277 1 1 2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive