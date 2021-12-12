Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Darnell Mooney, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. NFC North opponents meet in Week 14 when Mooney's Chicago Bears (4-8) play the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney has been targeted 90 times and has 51 catches, leading the Bears with 721 yards (60.1 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns this season.
  • Mooney has been the target of 25.6% (90 total) of his team's 351 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Mooney is averaging 57.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Packers, 12.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • In three matchups, Mooney has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Packers.
  • The 237.8 yards per game the Packers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Packers defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Mooney caught five passes for 27 yards while being targeted seven times.
  • Mooney has caught 15 passes on 31 targets for 271 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 90.3 yards per game.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

90

25.6%

51

721

3

5

13.2%

Cole Kmet

64

18.2%

40

402

0

7

18.4%

Allen Robinson II

50

14.2%

30

339

1

4

10.5%

Marquise Goodwin

33

9.4%

16

277

1

1

2.6%

Powered By Data Skrive