Darrel Williams will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Williams has rushed for 378 yards (31.5 per game) on 105 carries with four touchdowns.

He has added 35 catches for 342 yards (28.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 105, or 35.7%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Williams averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 15.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams, in three matchups versus the Raiders, has not run for a TD.

The Raiders give up 124.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Raiders are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Williams rushed for 20 yards on five carries (averaging four yards per carry).

Williams added three catches for 60 yards.

Williams has run for 78 yards on 21 carries (26.0 yards per game) during his last three games.

He's also caught 13 passes for 172 yards (57.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 105 35.7% 378 4 18 40.0% 3.6 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 91 31.0% 421 1 7 15.6% 4.6 Patrick Mahomes II 48 16.3% 250 2 9 20.0% 5.2 Tyreek Hill 8 2.7% 94 0 2 4.4% 11.8

