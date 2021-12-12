Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Darrel Williams will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Williams and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 14 with the Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Williams has rushed for 378 yards (31.5 per game) on 105 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He has added 35 catches for 342 yards (28.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 105, or 35.7%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Williams averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 15.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams, in three matchups versus the Raiders, has not run for a TD.
  • The Raiders give up 124.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Raiders are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Williams rushed for 20 yards on five carries (averaging four yards per carry).
  • Williams added three catches for 60 yards.
  • Williams has run for 78 yards on 21 carries (26.0 yards per game) during his last three games.
  • He's also caught 13 passes for 172 yards (57.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

105

35.7%

378

4

18

40.0%

3.6

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

91

31.0%

421

1

7

15.6%

4.6

Patrick Mahomes II

48

16.3%

250

2

9

20.0%

5.2

Tyreek Hill

8

2.7%

94

0

2

4.4%

11.8

Powered By Data Skrive