Publish date:
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Williams has rushed for 378 yards (31.5 per game) on 105 carries with four touchdowns.
- He has added 35 catches for 342 yards (28.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 105, or 35.7%, of his team's 294 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.7% of the time while running the ball 37.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Raiders.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Williams averaged 15.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Raiders, 15.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams, in three matchups versus the Raiders, has not run for a TD.
- The Raiders give up 124.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Raiders are ranked 16th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Williams rushed for 20 yards on five carries (averaging four yards per carry).
- Williams added three catches for 60 yards.
- Williams has run for 78 yards on 21 carries (26.0 yards per game) during his last three games.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 172 yards (57.3 per game) with one touchdown.
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
105
35.7%
378
4
18
40.0%
3.6
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
91
31.0%
421
1
7
15.6%
4.6
Patrick Mahomes II
48
16.3%
250
2
9
20.0%
5.2
Tyreek Hill
8
2.7%
94
0
2
4.4%
11.8
Powered By Data Skrive