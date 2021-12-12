Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams' team-high 1,083 receiving yards (90.3 per game) have come on 80 receptions (115 targets) plus five touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 115 of his team's 414 passing attempts this season, or 27.8% of the target share.
- Adams (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.4% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Bears.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Against the Bears, Adams has averaged 72.9 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 14.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those seven games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- This week Adams will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bears defense is ranked 18th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, Adams reeled in eight passes for 104 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Adams has caught 22 passes (on 28 targets) for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
115
27.8%
80
1083
5
15
21.4%
Randall Cobb
39
9.4%
28
375
5
12
17.1%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
39
9.4%
17
309
2
4
5.7%
Aaron Jones
48
11.6%
37
298
4
11
15.7%
Powered By Data Skrive