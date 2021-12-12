Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Davante Adams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams' team-high 1,083 receiving yards (90.3 per game) have come on 80 receptions (115 targets) plus five touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 115 of his team's 414 passing attempts this season, or 27.8% of the target share.

Adams (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.4% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Adams has averaged 72.9 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 14.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those seven games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

This week Adams will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bears defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, Adams reeled in eight passes for 104 yards while being targeted nine times.

Adams has caught 22 passes (on 28 targets) for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 115 27.8% 80 1083 5 15 21.4% Randall Cobb 39 9.4% 28 375 5 12 17.1% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 39 9.4% 17 309 2 4 5.7% Aaron Jones 48 11.6% 37 298 4 11 15.7%

