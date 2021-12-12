Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Green Bay vs. Chicago

Author:

Bookmakers have listed player prop bets for Davante Adams ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. NFC North rivals meet in Week 14 when Adams and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) hit the field against the Chicago Bears (4-8) at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Adams' team-high 1,083 receiving yards (90.3 per game) have come on 80 receptions (115 targets) plus five touchdowns.
  • Adams has been the target of 115 of his team's 414 passing attempts this season, or 27.8% of the target share.
  • Adams (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.4% of his team's 70 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.9% of the time while running the football 43.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Adams' matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Adams has averaged 72.9 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 14.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Adams, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch seven times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those seven games.
  • Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
  • This week Adams will face the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bears defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 12 matchup with the Rams, Adams reeled in eight passes for 104 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Adams has caught 22 passes (on 28 targets) for 297 yards (99.0 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

115

27.8%

80

1083

5

15

21.4%

Randall Cobb

39

9.4%

28

375

5

12

17.1%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

39

9.4%

17

309

2

4

5.7%

Aaron Jones

48

11.6%

37

298

4

11

15.7%

Powered By Data Skrive