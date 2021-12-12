Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle

Author:

David Johnson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Johnson's Houston Texans (2-10) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) hit the field in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has churned out a team-high 176 rushing yards (14.7 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.
  • He also averages 17.8 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.
  • He has received 56 of his team's 285 carries this season (19.6%).
  • The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Johnson averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Seahawks, 43.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Seahawks, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Johnson's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • Allowing 120.4 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Seahawks have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • In his last three games, Johnson has racked up 23 carries for 57 yards (19.0 per game).
  • Johnson has also caught five passes for 32 yards (10.7 ypg).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Johnson

56

19.6%

176

0

7

20.6%

3.1

Tyrod Taylor

19

6.7%

151

3

4

11.8%

7.9

Rex Burkhead

45

15.8%

126

1

5

14.7%

2.8

Royce Freeman

24

-

87

0

2

-

3.6

