David Johnson has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Johnson's Houston Texans (2-10) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) hit the field in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has churned out a team-high 176 rushing yards (14.7 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.

He also averages 17.8 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.

He has received 56 of his team's 285 carries this season (19.6%).

The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

Johnson averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Seahawks, 43.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Seahawks, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

Allowing 120.4 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Seahawks have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.

In his last three games, Johnson has racked up 23 carries for 57 yards (19.0 per game).

Johnson has also caught five passes for 32 yards (10.7 ypg).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 56 19.6% 176 0 7 20.6% 3.1 Tyrod Taylor 19 6.7% 151 3 4 11.8% 7.9 Rex Burkhead 45 15.8% 126 1 5 14.7% 2.8 Royce Freeman 24 - 87 0 2 - 3.6

