Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has churned out a team-high 176 rushing yards (14.7 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.
- He also averages 17.8 receiving yards per game, catching 28 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown.
- He has received 56 of his team's 285 carries this season (19.6%).
- The Texans, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Seahawks.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Johnson averaged 64 rushing yards per game over his six career matchups against the Seahawks, 43.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Seahawks, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- Allowing 120.4 rushing yards per game, the Seahawks have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Seahawks have allowed 11 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Johnson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Colts.
- In his last three games, Johnson has racked up 23 carries for 57 yards (19.0 per game).
- Johnson has also caught five passes for 32 yards (10.7 ypg).
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
56
19.6%
176
0
7
20.6%
3.1
Tyrod Taylor
19
6.7%
151
3
4
11.8%
7.9
Rex Burkhead
45
15.8%
126
1
5
14.7%
2.8
Royce Freeman
24
-
87
0
2
-
3.6
Powered By Data Skrive