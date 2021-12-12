Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has taken 134 attempts for a team-leading 566 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He also has 20 receptions for 154 yards (12.8 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 342 times this season, and he's taken 134 of those attempts (39.2%).
- The Bears have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his five career matchups against the Packers, Montgomery averaged 45.8 rushing yards per game, 13.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery, in five matchups versus the Packers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are eighth in the NFL, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
- The Bears are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Cardinals, Montgomery carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Montgomery tacked on eight catches for 51 yards.
- During his last three games, Montgomery has run for 194 yards on 52 carries (64.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He also has 88 receiving yards on 12 catches (29.3 yards per game) . .
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
134
39.2%
566
4
23
43.4%
4.2
Khalil Herbert
94
27.5%
389
1
8
15.1%
4.1
Justin Fields
56
16.4%
311
2
5
9.4%
5.6
Damien Williams
37
10.8%
139
2
8
15.1%
3.8
