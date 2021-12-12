There will be player props available for David Montgomery before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents play in Week 14 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (4-8) meet the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has taken 134 attempts for a team-leading 566 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He also has 20 receptions for 154 yards (12.8 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 342 times this season, and he's taken 134 of those attempts (39.2%).

The Bears have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his five career matchups against the Packers, Montgomery averaged 45.8 rushing yards per game, 13.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery, in five matchups versus the Packers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are eighth in the NFL, allowing 102.5 yards per game.

The Bears are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Cardinals, Montgomery carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Montgomery tacked on eight catches for 51 yards.

During his last three games, Montgomery has run for 194 yards on 52 carries (64.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has 88 receiving yards on 12 catches (29.3 yards per game) . .

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 134 39.2% 566 4 23 43.4% 4.2 Khalil Herbert 94 27.5% 389 1 8 15.1% 4.1 Justin Fields 56 16.4% 311 2 5 9.4% 5.6 Damien Williams 37 10.8% 139 2 8 15.1% 3.8

Powered By Data Skrive