December 12, 2021
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Chicago vs. Green Bay

There will be player props available for David Montgomery before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. NFC North opponents play in Week 14 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (4-8) meet the Green Bay Packers (9-3) at Lambeau Field.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has taken 134 attempts for a team-leading 566 rushing yards (47.2 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He also has 20 receptions for 154 yards (12.8 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 342 times this season, and he's taken 134 of those attempts (39.2%).
  • The Bears have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his five career matchups against the Packers, Montgomery averaged 45.8 rushing yards per game, 13.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery, in five matchups versus the Packers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Packers are eighth in the NFL, allowing 102.5 yards per game.
  • The Bears are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Cardinals, Montgomery carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Montgomery tacked on eight catches for 51 yards.
  • During his last three games, Montgomery has run for 194 yards on 52 carries (64.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has 88 receiving yards on 12 catches (29.3 yards per game) .
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

134

39.2%

566

4

23

43.4%

4.2

Khalil Herbert

94

27.5%

389

1

8

15.1%

4.1

Justin Fields

56

16.4%

311

2

5

9.4%

5.6

Damien Williams

37

10.8%

139

2

8

15.1%

3.8

