Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills leads Houston with 1,406 passing yards (117.2 per game) and has a 65.5% completion percentage this year (146-of-223) while throwing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 19 rushing yards (1.6 ypg) on nine carries.
- The Texans have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Mills accounts for 20.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 15 of his 223 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Seahawks.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Seattle
- The 286.6 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Seahawks have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Mills completed 42.9% of his passes for 49 yards.
- He also carried the ball two times for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground.
- Mills has passed for 49 yards while completing 42.9% of his throws (6-of-14), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions (16.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
98
26.1%
65
742
3
8
21.1%
Chris Conley
26
6.9%
14
233
1
1
2.6%
Nico Collins
30
8.0%
18
228
0
2
5.3%
Powered By Data Skrive