December 12, 2021
December 12, 2021

Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Houston vs. Seattle

Author:

Before placing any bets on Davis Mills' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mills' Houston Texans (2-10) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) take the field in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills leads Houston with 1,406 passing yards (117.2 per game) and has a 65.5% completion percentage this year (146-of-223) while throwing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 19 rushing yards (1.6 ypg) on nine carries.
  • The Texans have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Mills accounts for 20.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 15 of his 223 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • The 286.6 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Mills completed 42.9% of his passes for 49 yards.
  • He also carried the ball two times for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Mills has passed for 49 yards while completing 42.9% of his throws (6-of-14), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions (16.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

98

26.1%

65

742

3

8

21.1%

Chris Conley

26

6.9%

14

233

1

1

2.6%

Nico Collins

30

8.0%

18

228

0

2

5.3%

