Before placing any bets on Davis Mills' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Mills' Houston Texans (2-10) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) take the field in Week 14 at NRG Stadium.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills leads Houston with 1,406 passing yards (117.2 per game) and has a 65.5% completion percentage this year (146-of-223) while throwing seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 19 rushing yards (1.6 ypg) on nine carries.

The Texans have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Mills accounts for 20.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 15 of his 223 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Seattle

The 286.6 passing yards the Seahawks yield per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks have allowed 17 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Mills completed 42.9% of his passes for 49 yards.

He also carried the ball two times for 11 yards, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt on the ground.

Mills has passed for 49 yards while completing 42.9% of his throws (6-of-14), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions (16.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 98 26.1% 65 742 3 8 21.1% Chris Conley 26 6.9% 14 233 1 1 2.6% Nico Collins 30 8.0% 18 228 0 2 5.3%

