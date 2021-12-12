Skip to main content
December 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Dawson Knox will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Knox's Buffalo Bills (7-5) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has put together a 429-yard season so far (35.8 per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 47 targets.
  • Knox has been the target of 10.5% (47 total) of his team's 448 passing attempts this season.
  • Knox (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Knox was targeted six times and picked up 14 yards on two receptions.
  • Knox's 11 grabs have gotten him 126 yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

47

10.5%

33

429

7

12

15.2%

Stefon Diggs

108

24.1%

71

898

7

21

26.6%

Emmanuel Sanders

67

15.0%

39

581

4

8

10.1%

Cole Beasley

82

18.3%

63

541

1

10

12.7%

Powered By Data Skrive