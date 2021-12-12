Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has put together a 429-yard season so far (35.8 per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 47 targets.
- Knox has been the target of 10.5% (47 total) of his team's 448 passing attempts this season.
- Knox (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Knox was targeted six times and picked up 14 yards on two receptions.
- Knox's 11 grabs have gotten him 126 yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
47
10.5%
33
429
7
12
15.2%
Stefon Diggs
108
24.1%
71
898
7
21
26.6%
Emmanuel Sanders
67
15.0%
39
581
4
8
10.1%
Cole Beasley
82
18.3%
63
541
1
10
12.7%
