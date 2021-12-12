Dawson Knox will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 14 matchup sees Knox's Buffalo Bills (7-5) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has put together a 429-yard season so far (35.8 per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 33 passes on 47 targets.

Knox has been the target of 10.5% (47 total) of his team's 448 passing attempts this season.

Knox (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.2% of his team's 79 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The 265.1 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 21 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Knox was targeted six times and picked up 14 yards on two receptions.

Knox's 11 grabs have gotten him 126 yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 19 times.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 47 10.5% 33 429 7 12 15.2% Stefon Diggs 108 24.1% 71 898 7 21 26.6% Emmanuel Sanders 67 15.0% 39 581 4 8 10.1% Cole Beasley 82 18.3% 63 541 1 10 12.7%

Powered By Data Skrive