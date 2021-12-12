In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on DeAndre Carter for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes hit the field in Week 14 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-6) meet the Dallas Cowboys (8-4) at FedExField.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter's 19 catches (32 targets) have netted him 267 yards (22.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 8.0% of the 399 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Carter has been on the receiving end of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have called a pass in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 277.3 yards per game through the air.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Cowboys defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Carter was targeted one time and racked up one catch for six yards.

Carter's stat line in his last three games shows seven catches for 70 yards and one touchdown. He put up 23.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted nine times.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 32 8.0% 19 267 3 2 4.7% Terry McLaurin 103 25.8% 61 808 5 8 18.6% J.D. McKissic 53 13.3% 43 397 2 3 7.0% Adam Humphries 39 9.8% 29 307 0 2 4.7%

