December 12, 2021
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for DeAndre Hopkins, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hopkins has caught 37 passes on 51 targets for 518 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 43.2 yards per game.
  • Hopkins has been the target of 13.7% (51 total) of his team's 371 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Hopkins' 66.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Rams are 7.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Hopkins, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams are conceding 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Hopkins was targeted two times and racked up 32 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Hopkins' two receptions have yielded 32 yards (10.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted two times.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Hopkins

51

13.7%

37

518

8

11

21.6%

Christian Kirk

64

17.3%

50

632

4

6

11.8%

A.J. Green

56

15.1%

35

552

3

11

21.6%

Zach Ertz

62

-

41

468

5

11

-

