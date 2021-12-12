Publish date:
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 14 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hopkins has caught 37 passes on 51 targets for 518 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 43.2 yards per game.
- Hopkins has been the target of 13.7% (51 total) of his team's 371 passing attempts this season.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Hopkins' 66.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Rams are 7.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Hopkins, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams are conceding 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Hopkins was targeted two times and racked up 32 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Hopkins' two receptions have yielded 32 yards (10.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted two times.
Hopkins' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
51
13.7%
37
518
8
11
21.6%
Christian Kirk
64
17.3%
50
632
4
6
11.8%
A.J. Green
56
15.1%
35
552
3
11
21.6%
Zach Ertz
62
-
41
468
5
11
-
