Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Monday's NFL action, including for DeAndre Hopkins, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals (10-2) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams (8-4) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hopkins has caught 37 passes on 51 targets for 518 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 43.2 yards per game.

Hopkins has been the target of 13.7% (51 total) of his team's 371 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Hopkins has been on the receiving end of 21.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 49.9% passing plays and 50.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Hopkins' 66.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Rams are 7.7 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Hopkins, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams are conceding 257.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Hopkins was targeted two times and racked up 32 yards on two receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Hopkins' two receptions have yielded 32 yards (10.7 ypg) and one touchdown. He's been targeted two times.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 51 13.7% 37 518 8 11 21.6% Christian Kirk 64 17.3% 50 632 4 6 11.8% A.J. Green 56 15.1% 35 552 3 11 21.6% Zach Ertz 62 - 41 468 5 11 -

